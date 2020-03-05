It has been more than half a decade since the 76ers renewed their franchise with a focus on tanks, renouncing short-term victories with the goal of greater long-term victories. The new mentality gave rise to a three-word war cry for fans and players in Philadelphia, with the team's brightest mark as part of the mantra as a self-proclaimed nickname.

What is "Do a 180,quot;?

That answer, given by Paul Trifiletti, a contestant on the episode of "Jeopardy!" On Wednesday night, it was, of course, incorrect. It cost Trifiletti $ 1,000.

No one intervened with the correct question, which is "What is & # 39; The process & # 39 ;?" as in "Trust The Process,quot;, the phrase was repeated throughout the league as the 76ers went from winning 10 games in 2015-16 to more than 50 consecutive seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, led by All-Center Stellar Joel Embiid.

The farce laughed on Twitter and even received an answer from Embiid, who is known by trolling players, fans or just random people like poor Paul. The great man in Philadelphia changed his name on Twitter to JOEL "DO A 180,quot; EMBIID and tweeted a video of his high school days of him running awkwardly beyond the basket and literally making a 180 to prevent the ball from getting out of limits.

To add insult to the injury, Trifiletti placed second in Wednesday's episode, falling short at $ 1,400 at the end of the Jeopardy Final. I should have trusted the process.