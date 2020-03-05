Joe Giudice releases chest tattoo in honor of his daughters

Joe Giudice I just received a new important body ink in honor of your daughters.

Late Wednesday, the former Royal Housewives of New Jersey The reality star unveiled the latest addition to its tattoo collection: the head of a bald eagle on the chest. Giudice, who now lives in Italy after his deportation in October, explained in an Instagram video that, although he hurt his tattoo and hated it, he did it for his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice.

He later unveiled the artwork finished in a second video while singing Queen"Bohemian Rhapsody,quot;.

"What you do for the children you love (everything) #pact I want to have them with me forever #eagle #courageovercomfort #loveconquers #familyfirst #familylove," he wrote in one of the two subtitles.

"This is, Gia, I hope you like it! I have this to symbolize that I will always be my girl (eagle) because it flies higher than any other (bird). I want to give them the strength to ride with wings like eagles, they will always run and not they'll wear out. My girls will always be powerful and brave women. I promise to look at you as strength and protect them from (harm). Dad loves you forever, "he explained. "#tattoos #couragetochange #loveyou #empowerwoman #daughters #power #walk #queen #singer,quot;.