Jodie Comer admits to being in love again after 2019 separated from her boyfriend

WENN / Instar

Speaking of his love life, the star of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; She reveals that she is no longer single even though she was only doing her thing and was not actively seeking romance.

Up News Info –

Jodie Eat He has found love with a mysterious man despite his enjoyment of the single life.

Jodie previously revealed that he was dating a man from his native Liverpool, England in 2018, but the couple broke up last March (2019), and subsequently suggested playing the murderer Villanelle in "Killing Eva"He had damaged his love life.

Now, she tells British Vogue that she is "very" in love again, even though she was not actively seeking romance.

"I think love is the best," she says. "I had been single for a while and I was going with the flow and doing my thing. That's the point, isn't it?"

"When you're relaxed and you let the universe do what it is doing, things get settled. That's what happened. What's great."

The actress's new love comes despite a busy work schedule that includes a third series of "Killing Eve," starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Y Adam Driver in Ridley Scott & # 39; s "The last duel", and together Ryan Reynolds in "Free boy".

However, the 26-year-old is happy to be busy, as she remembers the days she struggled to find work as an actress.

"I remember there was a year I didn't work for eight or nine months," he recalls. "You wake up in the morning, get ready, you arrive at the train station, the two-hour train, your audition, you are there for 10 minutes and then you go home."

"Sometimes I did it three times a week. What I realized, the more I was not working, was that it reeked of despair, basically. It became: & # 39; I need the job & # 39;. And then you go into auditions and they can smell it. "