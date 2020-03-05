Jessica Biel boasts of doing more than just eating birthday cake on Super Tuesday

%MINIFYHTML911828952d4414f2e95cda5dcf9e353d11% %MINIFYHTML911828952d4414f2e95cda5dcf9e353d12%

Elizabeth Banks, Mindy Kaling and Melissa McCarthy are among other celebrities who turn to social networks to proudly display their "Vote" stickers, demonstrating that they have participated in the Democratic presidential primaries.

Jessica Biel I couldn't be more proud of what she did on her 38th birthday. The "Limetown"The star added another year at her age on March 3. Since this year the date was Super Tuesday, the actress boasted of celebrating her milestone by doing more than just eating cake.

Showing his "I Voted" sticker in a new Instagram post, the wife of Justin Timberlake He said: "Proof that I did more than eat cake today." He then urged his followers to also cast their votes. "If you don't vote, you won't receive a sticker to post on Instagram," he recalled. "You also can't hear your voice and influence the world we all live in, but also … the sticker."

Biel was not the only celebrity who boasted of his Super Tuesday stakes on Instagram. "Charlie's Angels"director / actress Elizabeth Banks"Late at night"comedian Mindy kaling"Bridesmaids"star Melissa McCarthy Y "The morning show" leading actress Jennifer Aniston They were among those who took time from their busy voting time.

Banks took his photo "I voted" with a message that said: "Let your voices be heard", while Kaling said in his: "I did it, you can also go out and vote!" Meanwhile, McCarthy became playful while uploading a clip of his "I Voted" glasses with a note that said: "D is not just for donuts … it's for DEMOCRACY." Separately, Aniston made use of his dog to remind others that "EVERY VOTE ACCOUNT".

Model Molly Sims He sent a longer message to his followers about the importance of Super Tuesday. "I am very proud to live in a country where we have the right to vote and let our voice be heard!" she said. "If you are part of the Super Tuesday states, go out and VOTE today! I encourage you to take this responsibility, this privilege seriously! Lead by example and catch your friends, neighbors, co-workers and spouses and Salt! "

Ex "Buffy the Vampire Hunt"star Sarah Michelle GellarOn the other hand, he explained in his publication on social networks why he made sure to use his right to vote Super Tuesday. "In 1919 the right of women to vote in Congress was approved," he told his followers. "This is not a privilege that I take for granted."

Super Tuesday is early election day in a season of US presidential elections. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will give voters the opportunity to cast their vote to nominate candidates for presidential elections.