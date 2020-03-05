Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrate their birthday with a pajama party

%MINIFYHTMLcde5022f6eccded04a3d51f6955640de11% %MINIFYHTMLcde5022f6eccded04a3d51f6955640de12%

The actress of & # 39; Total Recall & # 39; Sounds on her 38th birthday with a discreet celebration while snuggling with her husband and 4-year-old son Silas at home.

Jessica Biel celebrated her 38th birthday with a family pajama party organized by her husband Justin Timberlake.

The actress went to Instagram on Monday, March 2, 2020 to celebrate the occasion, shared images of the couple curled up in their sleepwear and thanked the singer for making the day special.

"Celebrating my birthday in style … and by that I mean, in pajamas," he captioned a set of photos. "Thank you @justintimberlake for organizing my party. And thank you all for the birthday wishes!"

The star also shared a photo of a special breakfast of donuts, bacon, eggs and avocado, organized by Timberlake and Silas, the couple's four-year-old son, on a smiling face.

She captioned the sweet photo, "My boys know me SO well. I just went down to this perfect birthday breakfast."