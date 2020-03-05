Jessa Duggar closes troll accusing her husband of refusing to take care of her children

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Counting On & # 39; TLC responds to an enemy who calls Ben Seewald a & # 39; Neanderthal & # 39; for allegedly not letting her go shopping without taking care of her children.

Jessa Duggar She is defending her husband. The TLC cast member "Counting on"has closed an online troll that accused Ben Seewald of refusing to take care of her children while she was shopping with her sisters.

Jokes between the 27-year-old and an Instagram user began after she uploaded photos of her shopping trip at Target with her sisters, including Jinger dugger. Using the publication as an opportunity to criticize, he who hates commented: "Exactly, men act as Neanderthals that only women should take care of children. They could have let the sisters have time to socialize and go shopping without taking care of them." children."

A troll called Jessa Duggar's husband a & # 39; neanderthal & # 39 ;.

Refusing to let a stranger judge his man, the fifth son of Jim Bob Duggar Y Michelle Ruark He responded with a statement of his own. "You know, I've been thinking the same thing," he replied sarcastically. "Only Neanderthal men would refuse to breastfeed their babies so that their wives can spend the whole day having dinner and shopping."

The television personality applauded the enemy again.

Jessa's clapback was quick to get the support of others. One applauded her by writing: "Yes! Give it back to me! These people think they know your life and don't know anything! I love them very much, ladies! So much fun that the sisters got together to have fun shopping!" Another considered his response "the best answer of all." A third user went directly to the troll, "I think you have not seen the Duggars, these men are Fathers who invest in the lives of their children, treat their wives as treasures."

Jessa is no stranger to those who hate online. Television personality is often embarrassed by her parenting skills, among others. However, in April 2019, he came up with a brilliant way to fight the uninvited foster police.

When posting photos of his two children exploring the bed of a barefoot truck, the co-author of "Growing Up Duggar" wrote: "Yes, we are barefoot and we move away from the barbed wire roll, and he did not." Keep the precious nail you found. There. I won him. "She added:" I hope you also have a lovely climate, and that you have the opportunity to go out today and enjoy it. "