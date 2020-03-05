Jennifer Aydin criticizes Melissa Gorga for alleged false stories about pregnancy

Bravo TV

In addition to falsifying stories about baby number 4, the cast member of & # 39; Real Housewives of New Jersey & # 39; He allegedly falsifies stories about his restaurant and his long-lost sister.

"The true housewives of New Jersey"Season 10 aired its meeting on the episode on Wednesday, March 4. The episode saw Jennifer Aydin accusing Melissa Gorga of lying about their struggles for fertility for the sake of stories.

"The constant selfies, the constant praise, like & # 39; I'm so pretty! & # 39; You look so good, Melissa Gorga! I heard that's what you do when you scroll on your Instagram," Jennifer said about Melissa "absorbed" in the episode while some of the other housewives watched and laughed. Jennifer, however, refused to reveal her sources when the host Andy Cohen Jennifer asked who told her about that.

Affirming that Melissa, who said she was considering going through IVF to have a fourth child with her husband Joe Gorga, was not genuine with her story, Jennifer continued to put Melissa in an explosion. "I feel like you're making fun of the people who are really having it and the people who really do IVF," Jennifer said.

"I think you were faking absolutely all that. I think your career has taken off. A baby would stop your trip right now," Jennifer continued. "It's very disinterested to have a baby. Look how much I would have to give up."

When asked his opinion on the matter, Teresa Giudice He said: "That's your opinion. That's what you think of her." Teresa, however, did not agree with what Jennifer said. "I don't think he would now stay home with the baby at this time in his life. He would hire help."

In addition to the false pregnancy, Melissa allegedly falsified stories about her restaurant and her long-lost sister. In response to a fan who asked about that, Melissa explained: "The restaurant was not fake. The guy bothered us a lot."