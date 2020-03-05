Jennifer Aniston's coach reveals the intense training that keeps the actress looking fabulous at 51

Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous at 51 and that's because she does the job, says her coach Leyon Azubuike. The founder and CEO of the boxing training program Gloveworx recently revealed how The morning show Star continues to challenge the aging process after more than three decades in Hollywood.

Azubuike said We weekly at a Wednesday wellness event in Los Angeles that Aniston "loves the intensity of training,quot; and always puts on "all his strength,quot; when he is in the gym. However, there was one thing that did not excite him when he started working with the personal trainer.

“She attacks her workouts as she attacks life. She goes 150 percent and leaves no stone unturned, "the fitness guru explained." At first, she didn't love the skipping rope. But now, she is a beast in that. It is one of the most beautiful people on the planet. So, I keep her on top of her game. "

Azubuike described Aniston as "damn near perfect,quot;, but admitted that there are "many things involved,quot; in his surprising results. He explained that she incorporates a variety of things in her workouts, such as muscle confusion, upper body movements, lower body work, rotation, boxing and skipping rope.

He says that he and Aniston have been working together for so long that they now work on how she is adapting and how they have to modify and change things. Azubuike said they achieved "almost everything,quot; with their training routine, but the highest priority is to keep it on top of their game and vary the training each day so that their body can respond.

Azubuike compared working with Aniston with working with the best athlete on the planet. He gave the example of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who believes he is the best jump shooter in basketball history.

Leyon Azubuike said that if he were Curry's coach, there would be no reason to work on making him a better shooter. Instead, it's about keeping him there on top, and that's how Azubuike addresses his workouts and maintains his focus with Jennifer Aniston.



