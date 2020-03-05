Jay-Z will sign a $ 10 million deal with Sony

%MINIFYHTMLba94ccd58777a71f7144d7173ff955d011% %MINIFYHTMLba94ccd58777a71f7144d7173ff955d012%

The founder of Roc Nation is supposedly preparing to sign a new billionaire agreement with the giant music publishing company to manage all the songs he wrote.

Jay Z He is reportedly preparing to increase his already bulky bank balance by signing a new $ 10 million deal with Sony.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the rapper has been in talks with Sony / ATV Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt, and has agreed to a new agreement that will make the label manage all the songs he has written to date.

"Sony has been watching Jay for a while and they have reached an agreement that allows them to manage the songs he has written in exchange for one of the greatest advances in editorial history," a source told the publication. "This helps him extend his leadership as one of the richest artists in the business."

Jay has previously talked about Platt, who oversaw a similar deal with the tycoon's wife Beyonce Knowles in January 2020, calling him his "brother" and the "Obama of the music industry".