Jason Statham returns from the new movie The Toronto Man

Movie Web reported that Jason Statham has chosen to move away from the next action and comedy movie, Toronto man. Created by Sony Pictures, the movie was supposed to be released in November this year, however, Jason Statham withdrew from the project, and his future is now unclear.

Reportedly, the fact that Jason Statham was associated with Kevin Hart was his number one selling point. Now, the studio has to find another actor who can fill their shoes, which can be challenging. The plot of the film follows a man, played by Kevin Hart, who is confused with a deadly Toronto killer.

The fans of the couple know that they worked together for the last time in Fast and Furious spin-off movie, Hobbs and Shaw where Kevin played a small but crucial role. Franchise fans noticed that the two actors had chemistry on the screen, which makes future collaboration likely.

As to why Jason decided to leave the project, sources say he arrived abruptly, about 4 to 6 weeks before production is supposed to begin. Experts say it may have had something to do with a great creative difference between Jason and Sony Pictures.

Jason supposedly wanted an R-rated movie, while the movie studio wanted a PG-13 movie. Given Statham's previous work, it makes sense that this is the case, given that much of his previous work has involved qualified content.

Where history takes an interesting turn is that, according to reports, Statham also moved away from his agency, WME, with whom he has only worked for about a year.

Movie Web states that every time the actors leave their agency, it is usually for money or the actor is not happy with the roles they have been offered.

With the news of his departure from Toronto man, Jason may be interested in starring in movies rated R from now on. Jason currently has a new image with Guy Ritchie that will be released in 2021. The film revolves around a mysterious character who drives a cash truck that contains millions of dollars every week.



