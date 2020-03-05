Jason Statham leaves & # 39; Man From Toronto & # 39; due to creative problems

WENN / Lia Toby

The actor of & # 39; Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw & # 39; He allegedly retired from his new movie because he wants an R-rated movie while the studio is leaning towards a PG-13 release.

Up News Info –

Jason Statham he reportedly retired from his role in "Toronto man"only four weeks from the start of production.

According to Deadline, the 52-year-old actor is leaving the project due to "creative problems," including the desire that the film be classified as R as opposed to the studio's plans for a PG-13 release.

However, according to reports, the studio is already working on a replacement for Statham in the action and comedy film, which also stars Kevin Hart and will be directed by Patrick Hughes.

The "Fast and furious gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"The star was to play the world's deadliest killer, the" Toronto Man "of the title, along with the"Jumanji: the next level"Funny man. His characters confuse each other, on a rented Airbnb platform in New York, and are forced to form a team for a mission.

The film is scheduled to premiere on November 20, 2020.