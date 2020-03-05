Jamie Codd at Le Breuil in Cheltenham | Racing news

Jamie Codd will renew his association with Le Breuil when the couple goes in search of a second successive victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

The main Irish fan partnered with Ben Pauling's commission to claim a close success in the National Hunting Hunt last March and this year he will try to take him to the glory of the Festival in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Codd won the Kim Muir in a record four times: aboard Character Building (2009), Junior (2011), The Package (2015) and Cause of Causes (2016), and Pauling hopes that Le Breuil will provide him A good opportunity to add to your account.

"Le Breuil is in good shape and everything will be fine, he will run at Kim Muir, with Jamie riding on him," said the Gloucestershire-based coach.

"I don't think he has a serious disability and is almost the favorite of some bookmakers, so we'll keep our finger crossed."

Le Breuil is one of Kim Muir's 10-1 favorites with William Hill, the same price as Gordon Elliott's Ravenhill.

Codd has ridden nine winners of the Cheltenham Festival in total, which makes him the seventh in the list of the best current riders behind Barry Geraghty (38), Richard Johnson (23), Davy Russell (22), Nico De Boinville ( 10), Tom Scudamore (10) and Paul Townend (10).