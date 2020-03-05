Jadakiss about Mase's editorial battle with Diddy: & # 39; they could sit down and solve it & # 39;

Jadakiss turned to Everyday Struggle for an interview, and while he was there, he was asked about the ongoing legal problems between Mase and Diddy about Mase's publication.

Jadakiss said he thought the problem had already been solved, but he hopes they can both solve everything. He said:

"I thought that could have already been resolved," he said. "I just don't like to see those things made public that way, I think at this moment in their two races, they could sit down and solve it."

In 2005, Jadakiss and The Lox members faced similar problems with Diddy, but Jadakiss went viral after throwing a refrigerator at Bad Boy's boss. He says he would not repeat this if he had the opportunity to do it again.

"I was a child, we were young. If we had to go back, we wouldn't be with Angie Martinez right now, throwing a refrigerator … That worked for us at that time, but you know after growing up and becoming businessmen and business owners and things like that would probably have solved the problem differently. "