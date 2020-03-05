Jadakiss about Mase's editorial battle with Diddy: & # 39; they could sit down and solve it & # 39;

Jadakiss turned to Everyday Struggle for an interview, and while he was there, he was asked about the ongoing legal problems between Mase and Diddy about Mase's publication.

Jadakiss said he thought the problem had already been solved, but he hopes they can both solve everything. He said:

"I thought that could have already been resolved," he said. "I just don't like to see those things made public that way, I think at this moment in their two races, they could sit down and solve it."

