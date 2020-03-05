Italian sports will take place without fans after the coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLf38b902da5f502cbcfc99e2aa88df22f11% %MINIFYHTMLf38b902da5f502cbcfc99e2aa88df22f12%

MILAN (AP) – All sporting events in Italy will be held without fans present at least during the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country, the Italian government announced Wednesday.

It is likely that the Italian football league will resume completely over the weekend with the calendar delayed one week.

Italy is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19.

The Italian government issued a new decree on Wednesday night, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus.

All sporting events across the country must take place without fans present until April 3. The closure of schools and universities has been ordered until March 15.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte posted a five-minute video on his Facebook page, reassuring people and saying that the decree was a way to ensure "responsible behavior."

He said banning crowds at sporting events would help "prevent more opportunities for infection."

Key games during the period include the Juventus Champions League match against Lyon. The second leg of the round of 16 match is scheduled for March 17 in Turin.

Inter Milan and Rome also have scheduled Europa League matches, against Getafe and Sevilla, respectively. Inter played Ludogrets inside an empty stadium last week in the previous round of the Europa League.

The decree also questions the Six Nations rugby match of Italy against England in Rome on March 14. That match will have to be held in an empty stadium or postponed. Italy's match against Ireland, which was scheduled for March 7, had already been postponed.

In tennis, Italy will play against South Korea in a Davis Cup qualifier this weekend in Cagliari, Sardinia.

The Italian football federation confirmed in a statement that all Serie A matches and the Italian Cup would be played without fans for the duration of the decree.

The governing body of the Italian football league has not yet published a revised calendar, but reports say that the six Serie A football games that were postponed last week will now be played this weekend. That includes one of the most important games of the season: the Juventus-Inter game, known as the "Derby d & # 39; Italy,quot; or the Italian derby.

Inter's game against Sampdoria was one of four games postponed the previous weekend. And club president Steven Zhang faces disciplinary measures for insulting Series A president Paolo Dal Pino in an Instagram post that reacts to the way the Italian league is handling the consequences of the virus outbreak.

Inter executive president Giuseppe Marotta also publicly criticized the league, but the mood seemed to have cooled on Wednesday.

"Playing in empty stadiums could be the only way to keep the league running until the end in light of the restrictions that the government is indicating correctly," Marotta said after a meeting at the Serie A headquarters in Rome, but before that the decree was announced. .

Four Serie A games went ahead last weekend with fans present, as they were held in areas that had not been affected by measures to control the outbreak.

A decree on Sunday extended the suspension of all sporting events in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna until March 8.

The Lombardy region is the epicenter of the Italian outbreak and there are other groups in the other two northern regions.