It seems that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a rather awkward phone conversation

Those who know Bill Belichick best say that the Patriots coach has two sides: the strictly commercial soccer czar who answers media questions with one-word answers, and the lighter guy with a sense of humor and a more relaxed disposition. .

Therefore, it could be revealing that Brady, who knows Belichick as well as anyone after their 20 years together in New England, received Strictly Business Bill during a recent telephone coverage, according to reports, the first in relation to the next agency Free from the quarterback.

A source told NBC Sports Boston that the conversation between Brady and Belichick "was not particularly productive," and that the coach "was quite an issue." The Boston Herald added that the conversation "didn't go well."

Belichick, of course, acts as general manager and decision maker for New England staff in addition to his training duties, so one might consider his interest in talking with Brady about the future of QB as a sign that Belichick is in line with the desire of the team owner Robert Kraft to re-sign the 42-year-old passerby.

On the other hand, Belichick may simply need a response from Brady more than the QB itself needs.

If Brady is not on the Patriots list on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, when the free agency 2020 begins, the team will receive a maximum limit charge of $ 13.5 million (signature bonus acceleration), a number that will be halved if you re-sign. It goes without saying that the whole New England approach for 2020 and beyond depends on whether Brady will be part of the process.

Because Brady is technically still under contract, New England is the only team he can legally speak to before the legal manipulation period (March 16-18) begins for the free agents that will soon be.

The Herald source also said that the market for Brady in the free agency is "very good,quot;, as if there was any doubt that the people who leaked information about the telephone conversation were from Brady's camp, which makes this look like a leverage play.

But just a couple of days ago, NBC Sports Boston reported that Belichick "is not freezing Brady," and that the Patriots really want their long-standing QB to re-sign.

Will that happen or will Brady enter the last years of his career with a new challenge in a team that is not called Patriots? Maybe it depends on how awkward that phone conversation was.