Israel's Netanyahu does not reach the parliamentary majority | News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies, confirmed the election results on Thursday, extending the one-year political stalemate and weakening the lifelong leader as he prepares to be tried on corruption charges.

The besieged Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in Monday's vote, and initial exit polls indicated that his Likud party and his smaller religious and nationalist allies captured 60 seats, only slightly less than the majority required to form a new government.

Netanyahu triumphantly declared a "great victory."

But a final count announced by the election commission determined that Netanyahu's jubilation was premature.

Likud emerged as the largest single game, with 36 seats, ahead of 33 seats for the rival Blue and White match. But with its smaller allies, the Netanyahu right-wing block captured only 58 seats, well below the majority of 61 seats.

In a video statement, Netanyahu continued to claim victory on Thursday.

"The Likud and the right won the elections by knockout," he said. He accused his opponents of trying to "steal the decision of the masses of Israeli citizens who gave the Likud under my leadership an overwhelming victory."

While Netanyahu's opponents control most seats, they are deeply divided, with a hard-line nationalist party and the predominantly Arab Joint List among them. The Joint List captured 15 seats, making it the third largest party in parliament, its best performance ever.

Those divisions could make it difficult for the leader of Blue and White, former military chief Benny Gantz, to establish an alternative coalition. If neither he nor Netanyahu can form a government, the country will go to an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

Monday's vote was the third in the country in less than a year. The previous elections in April and September also ended in a stalemate.

Elections in Israel: exit polls show that Netanyahu has an advantage over his rival

Although the Likud of Netanyahu performed much better than in September, the final results are, however, a disappointment to Netanyahu.

The long-standing Israeli leader will go to trial on March 17 on charges of fraud, abuse of trust and acceptance of bribes. He is accused of accepting expensive gifts from rich friends and offering favors to powerful media magnates in exchange for positive press coverage.

Netanyahu has denied acting badly.

He is desperate to remain in office. Israeli law does not require the prime minister to resign if he is accused of a crime, and Netanyahu can use the powerful publication to gain public support and lash out at what he says is an unjust legal system and hostile means.

The Supreme Court is expected to examine soon the question of whether an accused politician is allowed to form a new government. If you determine that Netanyahu is not eligible, that could trigger a constitutional crisis.

Opposition lawmakers have also begun discussing possible laws that would prohibit an accused legislator from forming a coalition, or that would establish term limits for the prime minister. Netanyahu is looking for a fourth consecutive term.

The most direct way out of the deadlock would be for Likud and Blue and White to agree on a unity government to share power.

But Gantz has refused to be part of a government led by Netanyahu while on trial, while Netanyahu insists on remaining in office as the leader of a unity government.

According to reports, Avigdor Lieberman, a nonconformist politician who refused to support any of the candidates after the September vote, is expected to declare himself in favor of Gantz. But Lieberman has hostile relations with the Joint List, so it is doubtful that Gantz can form a government with Netanyahu's opponents.

The election commission said its results were completed, but not official. He said several polling stations were being investigated for possible irregularities and the results will not be official until they are delivered to the president of the country on March 10.

After that, President Reuven Rivlin will begin a round of consultations with the eight parties elected to parliament before choosing a candidate to try to form a coalition.

The designated prime minister is usually the leader of the largest party, in this case Netanyahu. But Rivlin's decision has been complicated a lot by parliamentary stalemate and legal questions facing Netanyahu.