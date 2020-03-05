Isaac Hayes' son criticizes Segan Megan Thee for wanting to renegotiate his contract

Home Entertainment Isaac Hayes' son criticizes Segan Megan Thee for wanting to renegotiate his...

The son of the soul, the legend Isaac Hayes, is the last celebrity to comment on Megan Thee Stallion's record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment, and wonders why she or any other artist should be able to renegotiate her contract before releasing her first album .

"Why does Meg @theestallion or any artist renegotiate their contract before they even publish their first album?" He tweeted. "The problem is that the new people who show up after you start poppin come into the artists' heads and turn them against the same people who put them on. That's the problem."

