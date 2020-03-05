Isaac Hayes' son criticizes Segan Megan Thee for wanting to renegotiate his contract

The son of the soul, the legend Isaac Hayes, is the last celebrity to comment on Megan Thee Stallion's record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment, and wonders why she or any other artist should be able to renegotiate her contract before releasing her first album .

"Why does Meg @theestallion or any artist renegotiate their contract before they even publish their first album?" He tweeted. "The problem is that the new people who show up after you start poppin come into the artists' heads and turn them against the same people who put them on. That's the problem."

But he did not stop there. In an episode of It & # 39; s Just My Opinion, he delved into the subject:

"When I see the same old tricks and mistakes made by an artist, I will point them out because I want to see her succeed. Artists must consider 99 percent and one percent." continued. "That means, okay, an artist is 99 percent of the success sometimes, right. They do all the heavy work, they are in front of the camera, they do the whole trip, they get up late, they work hard, but there is also this one percent that artists can't forget. "

He also gave credit to 1501 for putting Meg on the map:

"If it weren't for them, you wouldn't exist. There could be another version of you, but you wouldn't exist."