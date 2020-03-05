Inmates on the day pass ordered by Judge Escape in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail on a day pass ordered by a judge escaped from custody in San Francisco on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Inmates, identified as Elijah Ismael Cervantes, 23, and Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, were among a group of five inmates who were on a day pass to be interviewed for possible acceptance into the Delancey Foundation's rehabilitation program. San Francisco street. .

The five inmates had been transported by the San Joaquin County Probation Department to San Francisco on Thursday morning to run for the much requested program.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, probation staff saw them both for the last time at the Delancey Street site in the 600 block of Embarcadero on Thursday; Cervantes was last seen around 10:45 a.m. and Wilson disappeared at 1:45 p.m.

Cervantes was in custody on charges of vehicle theft, child cruelty, aggression and a revocation of probation; while Wilson was in custody on charges of robbery in the second degree, carrying an unregistered loaded pistol, being a criminal in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

The San Francisco Police Department was notified of leaks. Anyone with information about the two escaped men was asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400.