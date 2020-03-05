Initial statements begin in murder trial against New York real estate heir Robert Durst – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Opening statements began Wednesday at the trial against New York real estate heir Robert Durst, accused of killing his lifelong friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

Durst, 76, is accused of murdering Berman at his home in Benedict Canyon. Prosecutors told the jury on Thursday that Berman was killed because he told Durst that he was prepared to talk to New York investigators about the still unsolved disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst.

On the second day of the prosecutor's opening statements, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said that Berman lied to Durst, telling him that he had been contacted by her and that he planned to speak with investigators to investigate the 1982 disappearance of his wife.

That conversation "sealed her fate,quot; and Durst "decided to kill her," the prosecutor said. He told the jury that circumstantial evidence will show that Durst arrived at Berman's house late at night on December 22, 2000, or early the next morning.

"He pulled out a 9-millimeter pistol and … executed it," Lewin said, noting that he was shot in the back of the head and was "killed by someone he really trusted."

Prosecutors told the jury of eight women and four men, along with 11 alternates, that they would also be listening to evidence that links Durst to the murder of his wife, but reminded them that they are there to decide their participation in the murder of Berman.

Kathie Durst, who had been a victim of domestic violence, planned to divorce her husband, but they never saw her again after they both made a weekend trip to their cabin by the lake in South Salem, New York, according to Lewin

The prosecutor said the evidence would show that Durst killed his wife, who was scheduled to begin a rotation at a pediatric clinic as part of his medical school training.

“Kathie never made it. That was February 1, 1982. 38 years have passed, "Lewin said. He told the jury that there was no evidence that Durst had taken his wife to the train station to travel back to New York City, apart from Durst's account.

The jury has not yet heard from the defense, which is also expected to give a long opening statement sooner than expected months of testimony.

At a previous court hearing, defense attorney David Chesnoff said there are no fingerprints, DNA, blood, hair samples or witnesses linking Durst with the crime. Durst's defense team has long insisted that it did not kill Berman and does not know who did it.

Durst has been behind bars since March 14, 2015, when he was arrested in a hotel room in New Orleans. He was charged in April with a crime of possession of a firearm.

He was previously tried and acquitted for the murder of the 71-year-old tramp, Morris Black, who lived in the same small boarding house as Durst in Galveston, Texas, after he decided to hide disguising himself as a mute. after the disappearance of his wife.

Durst was tried for Black's death and dismemberment after a human hunt across the country in which he was in Pennsylvania, but a jury acquitted him of murder after agreeing with Durst's claim that he had killed his neighbor in self defense.

Lewin told the jury that Black became "the only person in Galveston who knew Bob Durst was Bob Durst," and called Black "a loose end,quot; for the defendant, saying the prosecution also intends to prove that Black's murder was calculated. Than an act of self-defense.

Durst's past has been detailed in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." In the end, Durst was caught by the microphone muttering to himself: "He killed them all, of course,quot; and "There he is, they are trapped."

