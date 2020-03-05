Information about the coronavirus: what happened today

Another cruise remains in the sea.
The Grand Princess, a cruise ship returning from Hawaii with more than 2,000 people on board, is stopped off the coast of San Francisco to check for cases of coronavirus on board.
It was later discovered that two people who were on the previous trip of the ship, to Mexico, were infected; One has died.
On Thursday, health officials sent test kits to the helicopter to evaluate about 100 passengers and crew, including 21 with symptoms and 62 who stayed on the trip to Mexico. The results will probably not be announced until Friday, authorities said. Meanwhile, the operator, Princess Cruises, is telling those who are tested to stay in their cabins and request room service.
West Coast nurses say they don't get what they need
Nurses who deal with the flood of coronavirus cases in California and Washington, two of the most affected states, say that They often lack the equipment and training they need to protect and protect their patients.
"If the nurses are not sure, then really, our community is not sure," said Jenny Managhebi, a clinical nurse at the Davis Medical Center at the University of California, where 24 nurses were asked to self-quarantine afterwards. that a patient tested positive for the virus.
Many registered nurses in the two states have told their unions that they had to beg for N95 masks, which protect against the virus. Others say they are often ridiculed by managers when they raise concerns.
So far, at least eight health professionals in both states have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Looking to the future: Karen Weise, a Times reporter who has been covering the Washington state virus, said closing schools could make tensions worse for nurses: "It's hard to work, you end up with nurses who stay home with their children, and then you could have a medical facility with little staff. "
How worried should we be?
It is the question in everyone's mind, but difficult to answer, writes Max Fisher, one of our interpreter columnists.
First, there is still a lot we don't know about the coronavirus. Because many cases are mild and some are asymptomatic, it is difficult to track their mortality and the extent of its spread.
Secondly, the level of risk depends largely on how prepared societies are to deal with the virus. It is believed that this is one reason why the mortality rate in China, where the virus first appeared at the end of last year, is approximately 4 times higher than that of South Korea, which could be prepared before the arrival of the virus.
In December, Mr. Fisher contracted pneumonia, a disease similar to that caused by the virus, and that experience helped clarify how an outbreak could affect society as a whole. While he was sick, family and friends helped him with his personal obligations, and he was able to quickly see the doctors and get prescriptions.
"If a large part of my neighborhood in West London had gotten sick at once, it would have been a different story," he said. Your local health office may not have been able to see it so quickly. Friends and family could have other sick people to help, or they could be sick themselves.
"The risk of the impact of the virus on you individually it's probably low, "he concluded. But its impact on society could be profound.
Hot spots
-
Italy, the most affected country in Europe, reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, a big jump in the figure there (now 148 in total). Brittany, Germany, France Y The Netherlands All reported strong increases in confirmed cases.
-
the NY cluster doubled in one day: two new cases in New York City, eight more in the suburbs of Westchester, one on Long Island and one on Ft. Lee, N.J. Some were found when tracking the contacts of a patient from New Rochelle, N.Y., but others had no link to that case.
-
India He said he would not let any traveler from South Korea or Italy enter unless they have given negative. The elementary schools in New Delhi were closed.
-
In Japan, the public anger is increasing by the opaque and stopped handling of the outbreak by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
What you can do
Stop touching your face: It is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection, but it is easier said than done. Tips for trimming: observe when and why you do it; wear a handkerchief when you have to; keep your hands busy with other things.
Do not believe the myths: Vitamin C is not an effective way to increase your immunity. Wearing gloves to touch surfaces will probably not prevent infection. Flu shots do not protect against the coronavirus (but you should still receive one).
Should you cancel your vacation? It depends on the destination, especially if it is outside the United States. If you go, consider travel insurance, check the alerts on the C.D.C. and take precautions when flying, such as wearing alcohol wipes to clean surfaces.
Your daily reminder: The main recommendation of the experts is to wash your hands a lot. Be sure to do it the right way.
What else are we following?
What you are doing to prepare
If the virus spreads by touching your hands with your own face, and everyone seems to do this constantly, why not paint your nails red as a reminder?
– Jeanne Kinney, San Luis Obispo, California.
Let us know how you are preparing. Send us an answer here, and we can include it in an upcoming newsletter.
Melina Delkic, Adeel Hassan, Adam Pasick, Lara Takenaga and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.
Send your thoughts by email to [email protected] Did a friend send you the information session? Sign up here.