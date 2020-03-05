Information about the coronavirus: what happened today

Looking to the future: Karen Weise, a Times reporter who has been covering the Washington state virus, said closing schools could make tensions worse for nurses: "It's hard to work, you end up with nurses who stay home with their children, and then you could have a medical facility with little staff. "

How worried should we be?

It is the question in everyone's mind, but difficult to answer, writes Max Fisher, one of our interpreter columnists.

First, there is still a lot we don't know about the coronavirus. Because many cases are mild and some are asymptomatic, it is difficult to track their mortality and the extent of its spread.

Secondly, the level of risk depends largely on how prepared societies are to deal with the virus. It is believed that this is one reason why the mortality rate in China, where the virus first appeared at the end of last year, is approximately 4 times higher than that of South Korea, which could be prepared before the arrival of the virus.

In December, Mr. Fisher contracted pneumonia, a disease similar to that caused by the virus, and that experience helped clarify how an outbreak could affect society as a whole. While he was sick, family and friends helped him with his personal obligations, and he was able to quickly see the doctors and get prescriptions.

"If a large part of my neighborhood in West London had gotten sick at once, it would have been a different story," he said. Your local health office may not have been able to see it so quickly. Friends and family could have other sick people to help, or they could be sick themselves.

"The risk of the impact of the virus on you individually it's probably low, "he concluded. But its impact on society could be profound.