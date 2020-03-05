Information about the coronavirus: what happened today

Italy closes all its schools
The country ordered the closure of all schools, from kindergartens to universities, at least until March 15, as the outbreak there grew rapidly. Italian students will join hundreds of millions of children who have been forced to stay home due to the coronavirus in China, South Korea, Iran, Japan, France, Pakistan, the United States and other places.
The closures are an extraordinary public health experiment, with many wave effects. The burden is likely to fall particularly on women, who throughout the world still carry out the majority of child care tasks.
Gao Mengxian, a security guard in Hong Kong, stopped going to work so he could see his daughters. The masks are expensive, so you venture outside only once a week. He spends most of his time helping his 10- and 8-year-old daughters with their online classes, delving into the technology that leaves her confused and her daughters frustrated.
"They always say: Cuándo When can we go out to play? When can we go to school?" Ms. Gao said.
A case quickly becomes a cluster in New York
A case of coronavirus, a man in his 50s, has quickly led health officials to discover at least nine more infected people throughout the New Rochelle suburb in New York City. They include the man's wife and two children; a friend who took him to the hospital; a friend who was in "close proximity,quot; with the man; The friend's wife and three of his children.
Approximately 1,000 people in the area have received the self-quarantine, including some nurses and doctors at a nearby hospital and people who attended a funeral and a bat mitzvah at a local synagogue.
High school for the daughter of man and her son's university, Yeshiva University, canceled classes; So did the New York Law School after a student there reported having had contact with the man, who works at a law firm in Manhattan.
Only the man at the center of this case group has been hospitalized; It was in stable condition and improving on Wednesday. It is not clear how he initially contracted the virus.
Take away from the front lines in China
A World Health Organization team led by Dr. Bruce Aylward has just spent two weeks in China monitoring the fight against the coronavirus. Donald G. McNeil Jr., our infectious disease reporter, I have the download:
Are cases in China really going down?
I know there are suspicions, but in each test clinic we went to, people said, "It's not like it was three weeks ago." It peaked at 46,000 people requesting tests a day; When we left, there were 13,000. The hospitals had empty beds. I didn't see anything that suggested the manipulation of numbers.
Are everyone getting it?
No. Seventy-five to 80 percent of all groups are in families. The odd ones are obtained in hospitals, restaurants or prisons, but the vast majority are families.
If you are in China and you think you might have coronavirus, what do they do?
He would be sent to a fever clinic. They would take your temperature, symptoms, medical history, ask where you traveled, your contact with any infected person. They will take you through a CT scan. … Each machine made maybe 200 a day. A typical hospital in the west makes one or two an hour.
Who pays for tests and treatment?
The government made it clear: the tests are free. And if it was Covid-19, when his insurance ended, the state collected everything.
In the United States, that is a barrier to speed. People think: "If I see my doctor, it will cost me $ 100. If I finish at the I.C.U., how much will it cost me?" That will kill you.
Hot spots
-
Italy: Infections rose to more than 3,000, while deaths shot up to 107, from 79 yesterday. The country has the most reported cases outside of China and South Korea.
-
France: The second most affected European country has registered almost 300 cases. The French health minister has He advised against greeting with kisses on the cheeks, and the Louvre reopened, but with new rules for dealing with visitors.
-
Washington State A tenth patient died today; All but one of the deaths recorded in the United States have taken place in the state. Amazon alerted its staff that an employee in Seattle had tested positive.
-
The Angels: Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency after six new cases were announced today, bringing California's total to 51. A health examiner for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who worked at the International Airport from Los Angeles tested positive for the virus.
-
India: New Delhi reported on its first coronavirus patient, and the number of cases across the country increased to 28, more than half of them Italian tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indians to cancel the events for Holi, a Hindu festival that begins next week.
What you can do
Six Americans who contracted the coronavirus talked about how they have faced the loneliness of quarantines and anxiety about the disease. Here are three tips they shared:
-
Lean on support networks. Two men who met on board the Diamond Princess cruise formed a "brotherhood of the virus,quot;, maintaining the spirit of the other on WhatsApp.
-
Use video calling applications like FaceTime to stay connected with friends, family and pets.
-
Go to activities to reduce stress that can be done alone indoors, such as exercise, meditation or prayer.
What should you know if you are pregnant? First, try not to panic: one study found that babies born to women with the disease appeared to be healthy and free of viruses at birth.
Are you going on a cruise? You may be able to cancel, but a doctor's note may be necessary. If you go, there are stricter hygiene measures on board. Here are other things you should know.
Do not forget the basics: The most important things you can do are wash your hands frequently [rub for at least 20 seconds] and avoid touching your face.
What else are we following?
-
As more concerts and shows around the world are canceled, artists and organizations have found creative ways to bring the arts closer to people.
-
The end of the fashion month was extended in Paris, with "a barely moderate desire to flee,quot; replacing the usual fanfare, reports our main fashion critic.
-
Watch health workers in Iran Shimmy and shake with full protective equipment while dealing with stress on the front lines.
-
In The New Yorker, Frank M. Snowden, emeritus professor of history and history of medicine at Yale, talks about how pandemics can change history.
-
The 2011 thriller "Contagion,quot; is trending on Amazon Prime Video, for obvious reasons. "I felt like I was watching a documentary that has all these movie stars playing real people," said Barry Jenkins, director of "Moonlight."
What you are doing to prepare
I am a school nurse, so it is my job to educate staff, students and families about the coronavirus. I'm trying to spread information instead of spreading germs! Some people feel that this is not a big problem, some are quite alarmist and others are spreading wrong information. I am trying my best to keep everyone calm, but informed.
– Tammy Hartzell, Kennett Square, Pa.
Let us know how you are preparing.
Melina Delkic, Adam Pasick, Lara Takenaga and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.
