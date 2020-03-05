Information about the coronavirus: what happened today

Italy closes all its schools

The country ordered the closure of all schools, from kindergartens to universities, at least until March 15, as the outbreak there grew rapidly. Italian students will join hundreds of millions of children who have been forced to stay home due to the coronavirus in China, South Korea, Iran, Japan, France, Pakistan, the United States and other places.

The closures are an extraordinary public health experiment, with many wave effects. The burden is likely to fall particularly on women, who throughout the world still carry out the majority of child care tasks.

Gao Mengxian, a security guard in Hong Kong, stopped going to work so he could see his daughters. The masks are expensive, so you venture outside only once a week. He spends most of his time helping his 10- and 8-year-old daughters with their online classes, delving into the technology that leaves her confused and her daughters frustrated.

"They always say: Cuándo When can we go out to play? When can we go to school?" Ms. Gao said.

A case quickly becomes a cluster in New York

A case of coronavirus, a man in his 50s, has quickly led health officials to discover at least nine more infected people throughout the New Rochelle suburb in New York City. They include the man's wife and two children; a friend who took him to the hospital; a friend who was in "close proximity,quot; with the man; The friend's wife and three of his children.