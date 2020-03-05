India restores full internet access in Kashmir for 2 weeks

SRINAGAR – The Indian authorities temporarily revoked the ban on social networking sites on Wednesday and restored full Internet access in the disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they deprived the restless region of their status and semi-autonomy and applied A total blackout of communications.

However, access to the Internet through mobile devices will remain restricted at a slow speed.

The internet restoration will remain in effect until March 17, according to a government order. He gave no explanation of the time limit. A recent order from the Supreme Court had said that the internet ban could not be indefinite.

The order issued by the secretary of the household of the region, Shaleen Kabra, said that access to the Internet through fixed lines will be restricted to registered customers.

ALASKA. Srivastava, an official with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., the leading provider of broadband services in Kashmir, said he has begun implementing the new government order.

When it imposed the internet ban in August, the government said it was necessary to avoid protests and attacks against India by rebels who have fought for decades for the independence or unification of the Muslim majority of Kashmir with Pakistan, which administers The other part of Kashmir. Both countries claim the entire Himalayan region.

Digital rights activists denounced strict internet restrictions and said they represented a new level of government control over information that allowed it to further restrict freedoms in Kashmir. They were also criticized by lawmakers in Europe and the United States, who asked the government to put an end to the restrictions.

Authorities in January slightly decreased the internet ban, allowing more than 7 million people in India-controlled territory to access government-approved websites through low-speed connections. They announced the decision as a step towards normalcy.

The part of the divided Kashmir region that controls Indian majority India was already one of the most militarized places in the world before the government eliminated its statehood, began gathering more troops and imposing severe restrictions on civil rights and the information, including a blackout on the Internet, cell phones, landlines and cable television.

The Internet blockade caused huge losses for the region's economy, according to the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which said at least 150,000 jobs were lost. Local technology companies had to close or relocate to other areas of India, suffering heavy losses.

During the blackout of the service, critical patients could not access government medical care or seek insurance reimbursements online, students could not apply for scholarships or scholarships and distressed families could not contact relatives outside the region.

"They have finally restored the Internet, but after destroying so many businesses and ruining so many careers," said Khurshid Ahmed, a university student in Srinagar, the main city in the region. "Although late, international shame has worked."

Internet closures are a preferred tactic of the government of the Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the protests in New Delhi against a citizenship law passed at the end of last year that speeds up the naturalization of immigrants from all major religions in South Asia, except Islam, internet and cell service were frequently interrupted.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, the Internet has been suspended more than 365 times in India, according to the global digital rights group Access Now. In Kashmir, internet bans have been more frequent. More than a third of India's internet bans in the last six years were imposed there, some lasting months.

In 2017, United Nations experts said that the ban on social networks that year had "the character of collective punishment."

