ICE moves special agents to the streets while increasing arrests in Denver

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service UU. It is intensifying its operations in Denver, transferring special agents normally accused of long-term investigations to help attack and arrest undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

The biggest application comes when ICE has expanded its presence in so-called sanctuary cities across the country that do not cooperate with federal immigration agencies, The New York Times reported Thursday.

It is the latest in a continuing contest between Colorado and the Trump administration over immigration issues, a dispute that has included a state lawsuit for federally held funds, the end of associations for citizenship ceremonies in Denver, and the refusal of city officials. City to attend events at the White House.

Alethea Smock, a spokesman for the ICE regional office, confirmed that special agents will be transferred to help with law enforcement in Denver, but did not say how many.

The ICE leadership requested at least 500 special agents nationwide to join the campaign in sanctuary cities, where they will be deployed in unmarked cars around homes and workplaces of undocumented immigrants, according to the Times report.

Smock said that each region works differently and that he could not confirm what tactics agents could use in Colorado.

"In addition to the recently announced support that is being provided by (US Customs and Border Protection), ICE has also displaced resources within the agency to address the growing need driven by sanctuary policies to make more arrests in general." Smock said in a statement. "These arrests generally require additional time and resources, and as such, ICE's National Security Investigation Special Agents are now being detailed to support ICE Execution and Removal Operations officers in targeting and arresting foreigners. criminals and immigration fugitives through routine enforcement actions. "

Mike Strott, spokesman for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, said he had not heard anything about the increase in law enforcement in the city.

At least one immigration group in Denver didn't know that the city was on the list for a better application until a Denver Post journalist contacted her.

Reinforced surveillance operations and additional personnel, called Operation Palladium, began in February and will continue until the end of the year, the Times reported, citing an internal email from ICE.

Thursday's news comes a month after reports of elite SWAT immigration teams normally assigned to risky border operations that were heading to sanctuary cities for the purpose of arresting and deporting immigrants appeared.

That decision led 60 lawmakers in Washington to write a letter to the heads of the Department of National Security and Customs and Border Protection, expressing their outrage.

Denver did not receive SWAT equipment, Smock said.

In 2017, the Denver City Council passed ordinances that prevent local law enforcement from working with federal immigration authorities, part of a wave of cities across the country that have moved in recent years to protect immigrants from Federal law enforcement.

Colorado sued the Trump administration last March for withholding millions of dollars in subsidies for law enforcement due to its immigration policies.

And in July, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. UU. They began to refuse to hold citizenship ceremonies with the city of Denver, citing their lack of cooperation in matters of immigration law enforcement.