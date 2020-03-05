I hit Bob Dylan in the face during our first encounter

WENN / Instar

During a podcast interview & # 39; Life is short with Justin Long & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Showgirls & # 39; remember fighting with the rocker & # 39; Knockin & # 39; on Heaven & # 39; s Door & # 39; when he received boxing training for & # 39; Bound & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Gina Gershonclose friendship with the rocker Bob dylan It started when the actress accidentally "crushed" it in the face.

The "Showgirls" star had just begun boxing training for the 1996 Mafia movie "Bound" when he met Dylan as combat partners.

%MINIFYHTMLbcc7ccdb090d86cd06802dbb37f83f2111% %MINIFYHTMLbcc7ccdb090d86cd06802dbb37f83f2112%

But her first round in the ring ended with a powerful blow to Dylan's jaw, and although Gershon was "mortified" by his flying fist, the singer simply laughed at the accident.

"I met him and hit him in the face, it's an honest start …" Gershon said in the podcast "Life is short with Justin long".

"We were training and I hit him in the face. I hit him very hard and started laughing. I mean, I started crying (first) and he started laughing. (He said), & # 39; I need a good woman to kick my ** from time to time, "and I was mortified! I had never hit someone before! After hitting him, I never wanted to fight again, because I'm like, & # 39; How do you hit? Anyone? I don't want to be hit!

Blaming his tendency to defend himself when he is under attack on his childhood life experience with an older brother, he explained: "If someone comes after me, I just say, & # 39; Arghhhhh! & # 39; and when Bob touched me very lightly, I simply said, "Bam!" I went crazy and crushed it. "

Despite the difficult beginning of their relationship, Gershon and Dylan became good friends, and the legendary musician is the person he now turns to every time he feels a little moody.

"It's great, I love it," said the actress. "He has become a person who, if I'm on tour or if I've been traveling, doing something, if I've been in different places, when I feel strangely not lost, but out of sync, I tend to call him …".

Dylan, 78, helped get Gershon out of a recent funk by inviting her to hang out in his Los Angeles recording studio, where they only talked for hours.

"He is just one of these guys, we just talk and talk, and I swear to God, I don't know how to remember half of the things we talked about," he laughed. "We just get into the ethers, but we don't care about things."

And Gershon, 57, received a small preview of some new material that Dylan had been working on: "He read me some letters he was writing and was very excited …," he recalled. "I was thinking, & # 39; my God, this is great & # 39; you could see why he still loves doing what he does and is excited …"

"I never think about that (his level of fame) when I'm with him, like & # 39; Oh, he's Bob Dylan & # 39 ;, and I think that's what he likes."