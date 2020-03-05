James Bond will not return to theaters as scheduled. The amazing career He was arrested. High school He will stay at home. And there are concerns about the fate of the 2020 Summer Olympics and even, wait, Coachella … all for the coronavirus.
In less than three months, more than 3,300 people died from the potentially deadly virus, mainly in China, where the outbreak originated. At least 97,000 people have been infected in more than 85 countries, until Thursday, March 5. In the United States, the death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, with new cases reported in New York and Los Angeles, where most celebrities live.
Without a cure or vaccine and a rapidly increasing number of deaths and the number of cases reported, the outbreak has caused worldwide panic. It has caused the actions to plummet, governments prevent foreigners from highly impacted nations from entering their borders and putting citizens returning to quarantine, mainly in their homes, local municipalities to cancel large public events, airlines to cut flights and Millions of people to go to stores buy all their hand sanitizers, masks and even bottled water and toilet paper available.
See how the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019114 / rs_1024x759-191204060311-1024-Daniel-Craig-Bond.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1053221 "alt =" Daniel Craig, No time to die Trailer 2019″/>
New time for Link
It was announced that No time to die, Daniel CraigThe latest James Bond movie will be released this November instead of its previously scheduled release date for April 10, "after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the world theater market."
Do not go for Gucci
The Italian luxury brand canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco, California, which took place on May 18, "as a precautionary measure,quot; amid "the continuing uncertainty caused by the outbreak of coronavirus."
The amazing career It stops
"Due to increasing concerns and uncertainty regarding coronavirus worldwide, CBS and producers of The amazing career they have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily suspend production in season 33 of the series, "a CBS spokesman said in a statement in late February." All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. "
"At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team that travels with them has contracted the virus or has shown symptoms, and we have no knowledge of anyone being exposed to it," the statement continued. "As a precaution, everyone involved in the program will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."
High school Home stays
The sources told E! News that travel plans abroad for the next season 16 of High schoolstarring Clare CrawleyThey are on hold due to health problems related to the outbreak of coronavirus. Bachelor Nation programs generally send cast members on short trips around the world.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics NOT canceled
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will continue as scheduled on July 24, the International Olympic Committee announced on March 3. The group said a joint working group that involves the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO) formed to assess the continuing health risks associated with the virus.
SXSW Festival NOT canceled
The South by Southwest music, film and technology festival will begin on March 13 in Austin, Texas, as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on March 4. However, companies like Apple, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Vevo, Mashable and WarnerMedia have come out of that.
What about Coachella?
The 2020 Coachella Festival in Indio, CA, will not take place in April as planned? The director of public health for Riverside County, California, told Los Angeles Times on March 4, "One of our tasks is to survey any important event in the county over the next few months, and we have contacted the organizers for talks. We are not ready to pull the trigger on anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community. "
Celebrities take precautions
Like many other travelers, celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Ian Somerhalder, Kate Hudson Y Gwyneth Paltrow they have worn facial masks while taking planes during the global outbreak of coronavirus. Many medical experts have said that wearing such masks is not an effective preventive measure against the virus, and the US surgeon urged people to stop buying them to avoid causing shortages to health care providers.
