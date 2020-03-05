How the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment

James Bond will not return to theaters as scheduled. The amazing career He was arrested. High school He will stay at home. And there are concerns about the fate of the 2020 Summer Olympics and even, wait, Coachella … all for the coronavirus.

In less than three months, more than 3,300 people died from the potentially deadly virus, mainly in China, where the outbreak originated. At least 97,000 people have been infected in more than 85 countries, until Thursday, March 5. In the United States, the death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, with new cases reported in New York and Los Angeles, where most celebrities live.

Without a cure or vaccine and a rapidly increasing number of deaths and the number of cases reported, the outbreak has caused worldwide panic. It has caused the actions to plummet, governments prevent foreigners from highly impacted nations from entering their borders and putting citizens returning to quarantine, mainly in their homes, local municipalities to cancel large public events, airlines to cut flights and Millions of people to go to stores buy all their hand sanitizers, masks and even bottled water and toilet paper available.