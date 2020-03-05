How long is Chris Sale? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the ace of the Red Sox

%MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15311% %MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15312%

Many months have passed for the Red Sox.

%MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15313% %MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15314%

Alex Cora is out, the team is being investigated by MLB, Mookie Betts is in Dodgers uniform (and also David Price) and now Chris Sale is out while dealing with elbow pain.

%MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15315% %MINIFYHTMLd26403d249d442461af6f2b0a777a15316%

It is unfortunate, but at this point, the Injured List is not a strange concept for the lanky lefty. Sale spent time at the IL in September 2019 after dealing with a left elbow that ended its season prematurely and in 2018, he had a shoulder injury that almost ended his season.

This injury is a serious heel for the Red Sox. Already without David Price, whom they exchanged (read: "no salary,quot;) this offseason as part of the Mookie Betts deal, Boston now has a rotation that features two locks: Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi, who is often injured, who He comes out of a 2019 season plagued with injuries himself.

Here is everything you need to know about Sale's current injury situation.

FAGAN: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

How long will Chris Sale be on sale?

The Red Sox announced on March 3 that Chris Sale underwent an MRI and the results would be sent to Dr. James Andrews. Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke told reports on Wednesday, March 4 that Sale was seeking additional opinions on his elbow, including one from Dr. Neil Elattrache.

Ron Roenicke on Chris Sale: Red Sox waiting for another opinion from Dr. Neal Elattrache. "We need to do this well." – Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 4, 2020

On March 5, it was revealed that Sale was dealing with a flexural tension and that his UCL was equal to "the last image," according to Roenicke.

Roenicke said they have all the information on the doctors on offer. It has a flexural tension. UCL is the same as the last image. You have been advised to wait another week before you start shooting again. They will start playing and if things progress, they will go to the bullpens and live BP – Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 5, 2020

Chris Sale does not expect to undergo Tommy John surgery at this time, a source tells The Athletic. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 4, 2020

Chris Sale https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/89/2/chris-sale-051419-getty-ftr_1wmxmqpj52ozt1qgn172424gos.jpg?t=-1193899230,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Chris Sale injury timeline

In March 5th, The interim manager of the Red Sox, Ron Roenicke, revealed that Sale has a flexural tension and that there are no changes in the state of his left UCL. The sale closes for a week and, if it progresses, it will start throwing bullpens and will face batters live from that moment.

In March 4Ron Roenicke told reporters Sale would seek additional opinions on his elbow. Later that day, Ken Rosenthal reported that the lefty would not need Tommy John "at this time."

In February 29 Sale launched a bullpen session against live hitters, the first after dealing with an episode of pneumonia in early spring training. The next day, Sale complained of pain in her left elbow. On March 3, it was announced that Sale would undergo an MRI and that the results would be sent to Dr. James Andrews.

In August 2019, Sale experienced inflammation of the left elbow. Then, GM-Dave Dombrowski was not sure if Sale would launch again in the 2019 season. It turns out that his start on August 13 against the Indians would be the last of the year.

Sale would meet with the famous sports doctor, Dr. James Andrews to discuss his next steps. Sale would prevent Tommy John's injury in 2019, undergoing a platelet-rich injection and avoiding any type of ligament damage. Sale said he would be a full participant in spring training this season.

Throughout the 2019 season, there was a notable drop in Sale's speed. While he averaged 95 mph in his fastball in two previous seasons with the Red Sox (according to Fangraphs), in 2019 he averaged only 93.7 mph in his four-seater.

In August 2018, Sale dealt with a shoulder injury that set him aside for a few weeks in August. He would return in September and help the Red Sox win the World Series that same season.

RIVERA: 20 things to see during the MLB 2020 season

Chris Sale injury updates

– March 4: Ron Roenicke announces that Sale will seek additional opinions on his elbow, hoping to align the opinions of the doctors in the Red Sox team and those outside the organization.

– March 3rd: Chris Sale goes for an MRI, and the results are sent to Dr. James Andrews.

– February 29: Chris Sale launches a bullpen session against batters live for the first time during spring training.