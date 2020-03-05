How Katy Perry's mom “ ruined & # 39; & # 39; her wine-themed pregnancy reveals

The cat is out of the bag.

Katy PerryY Orlando BloomThey expect their first child and, although they made the last revelation on Thursday, their announcement to their family was not so simple.

Of course, Katy and Orlando are not to blame for the "ruined,quot; revelation. It turns out that Katy's mother spoiled the surprise alone. She told SiriusXM Mikey Piff, "I actually put the news on a wine label and I was doing it by bringing a bottle of wine with a label as I said it … I would take it to a dinner or something or give it as a gift for a friend, as here is a good bottle of wine, but then they would have the reaction. "

However, she and her future husband did not have the opportunity to show their "tailor-made,quot; label, because her mother sniffed around too much. "My mother, it was so strange, I did not have the opportunity to do so. She simply came and was looking at my wine, and never does, and said to me: & # 39; What is this? & # 39; And that's how it happened ".