How Felicity Huffman is rebuilding her life after prison

Although he no longer lives and dies for every update, news reports still haunt Felicity Huffman.
A minute has passed since each new evidence, each press conference on the so-called Varsity Blues scandal that shook the world of university admissions over the past year represented a different reality for its future. And yet, a source tells E! News for Huffman: "It's hard to keep hearing about the case in the news."
Then, she will turn off the television, stay away from certain corners of the Internet, try not to monitor Rick Singer, the ringleader of the scam, paid $ 15,000 to increase his oldest daughter's SAT score. "She tries to avoid it," says the source. "She wants to move on and not have to keep living."
SplashNews.com
However, for the most part, in those moments, she thanks her lucky stars. Or, rather, the skilled lawyers and the sharp intuition that led her to accept a plea agreement for her role in all the extravagance.
"Listening and seeing what people are still going through makes them feel more relieved to move on," the source says. Because he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit postal fraud and honest service postal fraud and completed the two-week jail sentence that followed (a punishment that was reduced to only 11 days, thanks to the prison policy of not releasing to the inmates over the weekend), the Emmy winner and the Golden Globe no longer have to deal with anxiety, the endless wait for that fellow actress. Lori Loughlin and others are enduring.
"She is incredibly relieved to have served her sentence in jail and to move on with her life," says a 57-year-old source, who shares Sophia Macy, 19 and Georgia Macy, 17, with a husband of almost 23 years, William H. Macy. "She is looking forward and not backward."
CJ GUNTHER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
His brief stay at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, in Northern California, now firmly in the rearview mirror, is working to address the part of his sentence that consumes more time but is decidedly more enjoyable. With the task of finishing 250 hours of community service, she is publicly committed to much more, dividing her time between Enter: A New Way of Life, a Los Angeles group dedicated to helping women who were once imprisoned to return home with work and work, and The Teen Project.
Having proved invaluable in the first ("She has been a great help and support to women here," said founder Susan Burton, a former inmate and recovering addict). Persons. "She has connected with them in a real way and you can feel it,quot;,) recently she has dedicated herself to the latter.
"It has been very rewarding for her," says the source of the place, toured in September, before his stay in prison. "She has spent time with homeless teenagers and worked with them to improve their lives. It has given her a lot of perspective and it has been a revealing experience."
Months later, "he has made new friends there that have had a positive impact on his life," says the source, "and hopes they can say the same about her."
And back in its spread of Hollywood Hills (the place where you are most likely to find it when you are not in the center or doing yoga), you have your squad of one day. "She spends a lot of time with her husband and daughters," the source tells E! News. "They have done what they have always done as a family: have dinner together, exercise, spend time outdoors and support each other in their various passions."
Bruce / Javiles / BACKGRID
For Sophia, that means exploring the line of work chosen by her family. Graduated from the Los Angeles High School of the Arts, "I know she is going to try it in business, which I support," said Macy, 69. parade Only a few months before the news of the scandal broke out. "I've seen it; it's good, it's really good."
With his dreams of attending the acting program that, as Macy put in a letter he wrote to Huffman's judge before the sentence, "ironically does not require SAT scores," he vanished, however, he is recovering from the desolation he felt about a year ago Describing how his elder initially called them from the airport "hysterical,quot; after hearing the news, Macy wrote: "Since the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her balance and continuing with her life."
The same for Georgia. Having enjoyed a different university admission experience than his brother's, thanks to his parents' decision not to use the same tactics that alter the SAT, he filed a silent application and was accepted at Vassar College, a prestigious arts school Liberals approximately two hours north of New York City. "She is interested in politics, political science and pursuing that," Macy said. parade from highschool. "She is in a very academic school and is killing her."
As for the Oscar-nominated actress, she hopes to return to his Schedule regularly scheduled to crush it soon. Before her entire world unraveled, she was saying with confidence High life In 2017, "I would say that I am in the best place of my career in which I have been."
After a three season season in American crime who saw her win three consecutive Emmy awards and two Golden Globe nominations, she was not wrong. And with his unique talent, it's hard to imagine that he won't hear his name in the future. "She is eager to return to work and act again," says the source. "That is his true love and passion."
After seeing his contemporaries return from much greater false steps, he hopes that an opportunity will soon arise. "Hollywood is a small town and nobody has anything bad to say about it," another source tells E! News. "He feels he is paying his fees and has shown remorse for his actions. He hopes it will be accepted again."