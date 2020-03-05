How Felicity Huffman is rebuilding her life after prison

Although he no longer lives and dies for every update, news reports still haunt Felicity Huffman.

A minute has passed since each new evidence, each press conference on the so-called Varsity Blues scandal that shook the world of university admissions over the past year represented a different reality for its future. And yet, a source tells E! News for Huffman: "It's hard to keep hearing about the case in the news."

Then, she will turn off the television, stay away from certain corners of the Internet, try not to monitor Rick Singer, the ringleader of the scam, paid $ 15,000 to increase his oldest daughter's SAT score. "She tries to avoid it," says the source. "She wants to move on and not have to keep living."