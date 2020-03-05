Henry Cobb, architect of the Hancock Tower in Boston, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) – Architect Henry N. Cobb, who designed the tallest building in New England, died. I was 93 years old.

Cobb died Monday at his home in Manhattan, according to his firm, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners.

This file photo of September 13, 1977 shows architect Henry N. Cobb, in front of the John Hancock Tower in Boston. —AP Photo / Chet Magnuson, Archive

The most famous building in Cobb's 70-year career was the 800-foot tall glass skyscraper now called 200 Clarendon, but still widely known as the John Hancock Tower in Boston.

The landscape architect Laurie Olin, who worked with Cobb on several projects, called him "the architect of an architect."

“He was a great collaborator. It was a great intellect. He was a very warm friend, "said Olin The Boston Globe. "You can usually get one or two of those qualities, but you don't get all of them. You did it with Harry.

Cobb was born in Boston on April 8, 1926 and grew up in Brookline. He studied at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, where he met the prominent architect I.M. Pei, who was his teacher, reported The New York Times.

Cobb moved to New York in 1950 to begin his career in skyscraper architecture, but ended up designing several buildings in Boston, including Harbor Towers and John Joseph Moakley US Courthouse and Harborpark.

Cobb also designed the Place Ville Marie in Montreal, the campus of Fredonia State University of New York and the Johnson & Johnson world headquarters in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Although the Hancock Tower, often confused with the John Hancock Center in Chicago, ended up becoming a Boston icon alongside the Old North Church, it was not immediately accepted.

Many people protested the plans because it was close to the beloved Copley Plaza. Then, as construction approached completion in 1972, glass panels weighing up to 500 pounds (230 kilograms) began to fall from the facade.

Many Bostonians called the falling glass "retribution for overreaching," Cobb told the New York Times in 2010.

The firm ordered the replacement of glass, but poor publicity and litigation costs almost led Pei to financial ruin. Cobb focused mainly on the design of office buildings as the company recovered.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; Three daughters; and three grandchildren