Heidi Klum has this advice for Sofia Vergara's trial on & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39;

Instagram

Returning to the television talent show after missing a season, the former host of & # 39; Project Runway & # 39; she says at the premiere event of season 15 that she and the star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; They will have fun together.

Up News Info –

Heidi klum offered some advice to his partner "America has talent"judge Sofia Vergara, urging her to "always tell your truth."

The "Modern Family"Star has joined the panel for the next series of the hit TV talent show, along with his judges Heidi, Simon Cowell Y Howie Mandel.

%MINIFYHTMLd78477f9e16db08dbacb14f97726666f11% %MINIFYHTMLd78477f9e16db08dbacb14f97726666f12%

Speaking to the American television show "Extra" at the premiere event of season 15 on Wednesday (March 4), supermodel Heidi offered some words of wisdom for his new co-star.

"I told him to always tell your truth. He told me: & # 39; I don't want to do anything wrong. I'm nervous & # 39; … I told him: & # 39; They can boo because they don't agree with who you are. That will be the strangest thing for you. It was for me, but otherwise the people are amazing & # 39; "he said.

"They are a big fan of him, so no problem … & # 39; Be who you are and be honest with what you see & # 39 ;, and she has been."

Heidi returns to the show after missing last season, with Julianne Hough Y Gabrielle Union replacing her and Mel B (Melanie Brown), respectively. On his return, he added: "I'm so excited to be asked again. I missed it last year! It feels like being back home, back with family."

"Now we have a new family member. I love Sofia. I knew Sofia from before. I knew we would have fun together."

<br />

She said: "We've only had a day of filming together … She's lovely; you couldn't have thought of a better person."