Health officials increase test kits in Michigan for coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – As cases of coronavirus disease increase in the United States and internationally, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory Office has increased its test supplies to detect the virus in more than 300 Michiganders, more than double its pretest ability.

The MDHHS laboratory today received additional test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The kits are currently in the process of validation, but should be ready for use at the end of the week.

"We want Michigan residents to know that their state laboratory is ready and able to provide tests for COVID-19," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, medical director and deputy director of health at MDHHS. "We can currently provide the same day for test results."

The new test kits came after the CDC news that the test criteria had been extended to include anyone, including health workers, who had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed patient with COVID-19. within 14 days after the onset of symptoms, or a history of travel to one of the geographic areas affected within 14 days after the onset of symptoms. Affected areas include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The new test criteria will allow Michigan and other states to confirm cases of COVID-19 much faster and delay the spread of this disease in the United States, Khaldun said.

In addition, the state laboratory MDHHS is in the process of surveying laboratories in hospitals throughout the state to determine which laboratories they wish to begin providing tests. A member of the Laboratory Leadership Service was requested from the CDC to assist Michigan hospitals with the validation process.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. As of March 4, eight people have been tested for COVOD-19 in the state; five by CDC and three by MDHHS.