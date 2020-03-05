Harvey Weinstein undergoes cardiac surgery before the rape sentence

Harvey weinstein He underwent cardiac surgery and will be transferred from a hospital in New York on Thursday to the Rikers Island prison complex in the city before his sentence for convictions of sexual assault, E! The news has confirmed.

The 67-year-old former producer was admitted to an inmate unit at Bellevue Hospital on Monday hours after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping a former aspiring actress in 2013. Judge ordered Weinstein to be held in jail until his sentence and was expected to be taken to Rikers, but he was taken to the hospital after he experienced extremely high blood pressure and heart palpitations. New York Times He quoted his lawyers as saying.

%MINIFYHTMLf932d31456c932d5790ff095754b5ad713% %MINIFYHTMLf932d31456c932d5790ff095754b5ad714%

On Wednesday, Weinstein had a stent implanted to relieve a blockage, his spokesman told the newspaper. ME! News confirmed that he underwent the procedure and was waiting for a transfer to the nursing unit in northern Rikers. Weinstein is expected to be placed in protective custody, his spokesman told New York Times.

%MINIFYHTMLf932d31456c932d5790ff095754b5ad715% %MINIFYHTMLf932d31456c932d5790ff095754b5ad716%

On the day of his conviction, the defense had requested that Weinstein be transferred to the nursing unit in northern Rikers, and was diverted to Bellevue due to his state of health, E! The news have learned. Since then it was resolved as a result of his cardiac procedure and now the original request for the equipment will be granted.