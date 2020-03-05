Harvey Weinstein & # 39; nervous & # 39; will be transferred to the Rikers Island jail

%MINIFYHTMLc07156547fc9ac2200a6e3a821cb941411% %MINIFYHTMLc07156547fc9ac2200a6e3a821cb941412%

WENN / Instar

According to reports, the Hollywood movie mogul in disgrace will be transferred to the famous New York prison when he is released from the hospital after cardiac surgery.

Up News Info –

Harvey weinstein is waiting for the sentence for sexual crimes behind bars in the famous Rikers Island prison in New York after cardiac surgery.

The dishonored mogul of the film was recorded at Bellevue Hospital in the Big Apple hours after he was convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act last month, February 2020, complaining of heart palpitations.

He underwent an operation to place a stent in his heart on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 and is now waiting for a transfer to Rikers Island, according to the New York Post.

"He's nervous but he's not in control and he has to deal with that," a source told the newspaper.

Earlier this week, one of Weinstein's lawyers, Arthur Aidala, told Variety that his client was "likely" to remain in care at the Manhattan hospital until his sentence next week.

"The treating doctors think it's where it should be, it's that simple," he said. "It is no secret that he was under the care of several doctors over the past few months. Bellevue's doctors, at least until today, have determined that he is not ready to go to a non-medical center. It is totally up to the team doctor who makes that determination. Obviously, nobody wants anything to happen to Mr. Weinstein for his health. "