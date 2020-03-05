Grimes considers being pregnant with Elon Musk's son & # 39; Pretty Crazy Sacrifice & # 39;

Rolling Stone Magazine

Exposing her belly in the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the singer of & # 39; Genesis & # 39; confirms speculation that her boyfriend CEO of Tesla will become a father six times.

Grimes He has confirmed that his technological billionaire boyfriend, Elon Musk, is the father of his first child.

The singer, born Claire Boucher, has discovered her belly in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, and in the accompanying interview reveals that reports suggesting that the businessman will become a father six times are correct.

She also insists that the pregnancy was not a big surprise.

"It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," he tells the publication. "It was really deep for me when I decided I was going to do it, go through the act of (having) unprotected sex."

"I'm like, & # 39; I've sacrificed my power right now. I've capitulated & # 39;. And I've spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I've never capitulated to anything, so it was just a deep commitment."

His relationship with the head of Tesla, Musk, who was already the father of five children, was also a factor in his decision.

"Actually, I really love my boyfriend," Grimes adds.

The 31-year-old woman has been dating Tesla's CEO since 2018, and reveals that she was not prepared for the attention surrounding her relationship: "Nobody believes me about this, but I just didn't understand what I was getting at all, " she shares. "It's not that I'm angry about that. I just didn't think it would be something."