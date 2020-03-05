Grey's anatomy has just revealed what happened to Alex Karev

We didn't see it coming, but maybe we should have.
After weeks of telling us that Alex was visiting his mother in Iowa and then finally revealed that he had never been to Iowa, this week's episode provided a serious closure for both Alex and another surprise and long-missing character. Grey's Anatomy past.
Basically, Alex was with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) She discovered that after she left so many years ago, she had been raising her twin son and daughter alone and never told her. She had used the embryos she and Alex had made when she had cancer.
We learned this through several letters that Alex wrote to all the important people in his life: Jo, Meredith and Bailey.
He had called her when he called everyone he knew to help with the Meredith trial in the fall, in his final episode of the series. Technically, tonight's episode served as its final episode, as it included his voice reading the letter in voiceover, but in reality no new images of Chambers appeared in tonight's episode.
"It's almost impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev," showrunner Krista Vernoff He said in a statement. "That is so true for me and for all writers of Grey's Anatomy As it is for fans. We loved writing to Alex. And we loved seeing Justin Chambers' nuanced representation of him. For 16 seasons, 16 years, we have grown up with Alex Karev. His limitations have frustrated us and his growth has inspired us and we have come to love him deeply and think of him as one of our best friends. We will miss him very much. And we will always be grateful for their impact, in our program, in our hearts, in our fans, in the world. "
Justin Chambers He announced his departure in January, and ABC confirmed that his final episode was aired in November. Since then, it was alleged that Alex was in Iowa visiting his mother, and then slowly stopped answering calls and text messages from his wife and coworkers, until Jo learned that he was never in Iowa. And now we know where I was really, and although this is exactly what we joked for the past two months, we could never have guessed that we would end here. And it will take some time to process it.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC