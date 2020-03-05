Grey's anatomy has just revealed what happened to Alex Karev

We didn't see it coming, but maybe we should have.

After weeks of telling us that Alex was visiting his mother in Iowa and then finally revealed that he had never been to Iowa, this week's episode provided a serious closure for both Alex and another surprise and long-missing character. Grey's Anatomy past.

%MINIFYHTML07e67cb2ef478761de0ee11c3ffe816711% %MINIFYHTML07e67cb2ef478761de0ee11c3ffe816712%

Basically, Alex was with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) She discovered that after she left so many years ago, she had been raising her twin son and daughter alone and never told her. She had used the embryos she and Alex had made when she had cancer.