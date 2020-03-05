Greens, Thunberg says EU climate law lacks ambition

%MINIFYHTML1ca9575c8176c3b16a3c5bc6bc4495f511% %MINIFYHTML1ca9575c8176c3b16a3c5bc6bc4495f512%

BRUSSELS – Climate activists and green members of the European Parliament urge the European Union to be more ambitious as the bloc prepares to reveal plans for a climate law to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century.

While the Greens urged the 27-nation bloc to raise their climate targets by 2030, a group of 34 youth climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, wrote an open letter on Tuesday to EU leaders explaining why they believe the planned law is "a surrender."

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who has put climate change at the top of her priorities and pledged to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, will present her plans on Wednesday. To add brightness to the event, he invited Thunberg to discuss climate legislation with her and the EU commissioners.

In light of the tone of the letter, it is unlikely that Thunberg just sits and looks.

"Any climate law or policy that is not based on the best current science available and does not include the global aspect of climate equity or justice, principles at the heart of the Paris Agreement, will do more harm than good," said the group. " This law sends a strong signal that real and sufficient measures are being taken when in fact it is not so. "

The group stressed that, instead of setting long-term objectives, the EU should focus on the "CO2 budget that is applied for today."

These C02 budgets are used to measure the additional emissions that can enter the atmosphere without global warming exceeding a certain level. World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century. But scientists say countries will lose both goals by a wide margin unless drastic measures are taken to begin reducing greenhouse gas emissions this year.

"The distant zero net emission targets will mean absolutely nothing if we continue to ignore the carbon dioxide budget, which applies for today, not for the distant future," climate activists said. "If high emissions continue as now, even for a few years, that remaining budget will soon be completely depleted."

According to a filtered draft of the proposals that set the objective for 2050, the European Commission proposes a mechanism to regularly raise the EU emission reduction target over the next three decades, but there is no plan for an increase in the overall objective of EU emissions by 2030.

In the draft, the European Commission said it will review the current EU target of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gases and "explore options for a new target for 2030 from 50% to 55% emission reduction compared to 1990 levels. "

Both the Greenpeace environmental group and the green legislators in the European Parliament say that delaying an improved target by 2030 will have detrimental political consequences.

Michael Bloss, a German Green Party legislator, said it is essential that the 2030 target be set well before the UN climate talks that will be held in Glasgow in November if Europe wants to pressure large emitting countries like China.

"We need our European goal to be published as soon as possible," he said Tuesday. "The commission's delaying tactics to present the updated target for 2030 are irresponsible. Emissions should be reduced by at least 65% by 2030 and could be phased out by 2030. 2030 at the latest if we want to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement ".

Greenpeace said that by not including a target for 2030, "there is a very real risk that the EU can go empty-handed to the UN climate conference in Glasgow."

Greenpeace also insists that a 55% reduction target by 2030 would not be enough to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

In order to establish a common trajectory and impose revised objectives on the Member States every five years from 2023, the European Commission also plans to adopt legally binding legislation that can enter into force if the European Parliament and the European Council have no objections.

That mechanism could generate concern among EU nations that rely on fossil fuels, which need to reorganize their economies to achieve the 2050 goal agreed last year by all EU members, except Poland.

