Goodbye, Jameis Winston; Hello, Teddy Bridgewater: a simple answer to the Buccaneers QB question

With the start of the free agency of the NFL 2020, the crowded carousel of quarterbacks turns with many guesses about where several headlines last season will end. Tom Brady and Philip Rivers are getting the most attention, but I'm also intrigued by what will happen in Tampa Bay.

If I am the general manager of the Buccaneers, Jason Licht, and coach Bruce Arians, I have seen enough of Jameis Winston, a great talent but an even bigger rotation machine. It has been speculated that Teddy Bridgewater could be Tampa Bay's main goal in free agency. That is the QB that I would like to bring after your excellent work in relief from Drew Brees last season in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay is coming from a 7-9 season, and if Winston hadn't thrown 30 interceptions and lost five loose balls, the Bucs would probably have been searching for a wildcard playoff spot. He threw nine more selections than the second worst in the category (Baker Mayfield) and recorded the most interceptions in the league since 35 Vinny Testaverde in 1988. Winston's seven pick-6s set an NFL record, and his 84.3 pin index ranked 27th among the incumbents. .

Those are some terrible statistics, and it's not that 2019 was an anomaly for the winner of the 2013 Heisman Trophy that was first selected overall in 2015. Winston's career record is 28-42 with a passer rating of 86.9, and has only had one season with less than 14 interceptions. His well-documented transgressions off the field date back to his college days in the state of Florida, and the NFL suspended him for three games in 2018 when the league office punished him for what they considered improperly touching a female Uber two driver. years before .

The latest impressions speak loudly in these cases, and Winston's last two games last season left a bad smell in frustrating losses at home. He threw four interceptions against Houston and two other teams against Atlanta. (He played through the torn meniscus, which required recent surgery and a broken thumb).

While Licht would understandably hate to give up the player he identified as a QB franchise, he has to realize that, without playoff positions in his six seasons as GM, he is under pressure for the Bucs to increase rapidly. , who was not in Tampa when Licht chose Winston, does not have the same attachment. At 67, the coach wants to do whatever it takes to win now, and a rotation-prone quarterback is not what he wants.

Bridgewater makes sense to Tampa Bay in many ways, beginning with its experience as a two-year holder in Minnesota. He has the pedigree of being a former professional bowler and playoff quarterback with the Vikings before his devastating knee injury in 2016.

Equally attractive to Bucs and other potential suitors is Bridgewater's ability to protect football. In his 5-0 period as a starter of the Saints last season, he threw only two interceptions and did not lose loose balls. His work ethic is recognized since his days as an incumbent in Minnesota, his diligence in rehabilitation after the injury and then as support for Brees. Coaches love that trait in a player.

Bridgewater's signature with Tampa Bay would mean a return to his home state since he is from Miami. The talented Buccaneers receiving body of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard should be attractive to him, and he would be happy to work with a coach in Arians who has helped develop people like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck.

Writing a quarterback in the first round does not seem to be an ideal option for the Buccaneers. Sitting in position number 14, they would have to pay a high price to move to the top five or six, where they may or may not have an opportunity for Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. They could stay and write a low-grade QB like Jordan Love or Jacob Eason, but I doubt that Arians wants to wait for the development of a rookie quarterback.

Licht and Arians need to use the next draft and free agency (with its abundant salary space; reportedly, $ 80 million) to improve on the offensive line and run as support for the caller in 2020. Line O resigned from 47 catches last season, and the ground game ranked 24th in the league. The Bucs could also use high school aid after qualifying as the third worst NFL team in pass defense last year.

What Bucs football leaders should not do is convince themselves to put the Winston franchise label at $ 27 million so they can buy another year to see if it becomes more consistent and less careless. They have an imminent free agent in Shaq Barrett who led the league with 19.5 sacks: he is the guy who hit the franchise tag so Tampa Bay can see if he can produce a repeat of his career year. And maybe the Bucs can sign Bridgewater for an agreement with a good signing bonus that can give them a first-year limit number lower than the potential Winston franchise tag amount.

Along with the Bridgewater talk, there have been rumors of Brady surrounding the Bucs. If the 42-year-old quarterback leaves the Patriots (which would still surprise me), I think he will sign with a team that he thinks is closer to being a Super Bowl contender.

However, if I was in charge at Tampa Bay, even if Brady had an interest in playing for the Bucs, I'd prefer Bridgewater, which is 15 years younger.

It should also be cheaper, and in his limited duty last season, he played better in New Orleans than Brady in New England.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.