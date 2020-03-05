Giannina and Damian from Love Is Blind explain getting back together

Love may not be blind for everyone, but for some, Netflix's great experiment worked unexpectedly.

Thanks to the launch of the Love is blind reunion this morning, now we have confirmation that Giannina Gibelli Y Damian Powers They get back together after separating at the altar at the end of the show.

Giannina explained what happened exactly after Damian said no in an E appearance! Daily pop with Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester.

"After everything fell apart, I approached him because I just wanted to see where we were standing. Can we be friends? What happened? Like having a conversation where we are not upset and we are just talking like normal people," he said Giannina "And then we just talked, and we understood where the other person was coming from, because there were many beautiful moments, and that is the reason we are still together now. We just sneaked back into our apartment. He put us back in and we like to hug and heal, and we haven't been separated since then. "