Giannina and Damian from Love Is Blind explain getting back together

Love may not be blind for everyone, but for some, Netflix's great experiment worked unexpectedly.
Thanks to the launch of the Love is blind reunion this morning, now we have confirmation that Giannina Gibelli Y Damian Powers They get back together after separating at the altar at the end of the show.
Giannina explained what happened exactly after Damian said no in an E appearance! Daily pop with Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester.
"After everything fell apart, I approached him because I just wanted to see where we were standing. Can we be friends? What happened? Like having a conversation where we are not upset and we are just talking like normal people," he said Giannina "And then we just talked, and we understood where the other person was coming from, because there were many beautiful moments, and that is the reason we are still together now. We just sneaked back into our apartment. He put us back in and we like to hug and heal, and we haven't been separated since then. "
So, is there another wedding in the future of this couple?
"Great question of the day huh?" Damian said. "I wouldn't say it's out of any way, but if it's done, I want to make sure it's right. I want to make sure it's the wedding of your dreams."
He says that while things worked, he does not regret the decision he made during that first wedding.
"If I could go back that day and take that pain away, 100% would do it, but the decision was important for us to have a healthy relationship out there, to be the best friends first. Marriage comes with so many things, from oh, come on to have children, we are going to move together, the bills are combined, his whole world turns upside down, the holidays are divided now, so all these things in the back of his mind are recorded with him, right? And she it's a free spirit, he doesn't like to be locked up, and it was so framed that I felt at that moment that he was doing the best for us, and I felt he was doing the best for us too, but … "
"He just didn't join," Justin offered.
Carissa asked if there was any way the couples could have solved this before the wedding, and Damian explained that, although everything was without a script, compromising meant that they had to go through the rest of the filming.
"The commitments depended entirely on us, but if we got engaged, we had to appear on the altar," he said. "And we had to go through the votes, you had to go through everything. But it wasn't, sincerely, until that moment … if you heard me, I said & # 39; Yes, no … & # 39;". And because I wanted to say & # 39; I do it & # 39; very bad. It was literally the hardest thing I had to do. Those tears were real, and when I see him again, I still feel really emotional. It's still very difficult, because I don't want any woman to have to experience that, so it was heartbreaking, but our relationship is healthier than ever. "
"Everything happens for a reason," Giannina added.
Love is blind and the first season meeting is broadcast on Netflix.
