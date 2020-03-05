Ghaiyyath backed to shine in Dubai Sheema Classic | Racing news

Charlie Appleby believes that Ghaiyyath can send another statement of intent by supporting his impressive debut victory at Meydan at the Dubai Sheema Classic later this month.

The five-year-old, slightly run, looked like a cut above his rivals in a quarter mile when he met an easy winner of Group Three Dubai Millennium Stakes, on his first outing since he finished the field at the Prix de l & # 39; Arc de Triomphe in October.

With a step back of a mile and a half that is expected to suit Ghaiyyath, who rose to fame after a wide-margin victory in a Group One in Germany in his penultimate start last year, Appleby hopes to see more of the same .

Appleby said: "He put a performance on his last outing that we know he has in it. The good thing about this is that he is a year older now and has taken the race well."

"I feel like a five-year-old boy who has matured to practically become a finished article in these mile and quarter and a half mile races now."

"It's very impressive when it puts its energy in the right direction: it will become a worthy favorite for Sheema Classic and we are looking forward to it."

Although in the past Ghaiyyath has needed a lot of time between each race, Appleby feels that it is no longer the case.

He said: "In the past, he presented such performances and would need time between races, since there is no easy race."

"Visually, what we have seen so far, we are very satisfied with the way it has run

"I hope we don't need to have these big gaps between their careers now."

Appleby was pleased with the performance of the 2018 Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter in the defeat at the Longines Turf Handicap in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, before defending his crown of the Dubai Gold Cup.

Appleby said: "We all know that in this type of race it is difficult to lose weight. It was a performance I was happy with."

"I feel like it was a little cool and they did a decent gallop, but it will be perfect for World Cup Night, where I hope he repeats his victory in the Dubai Gold Cup there."

Glorious Journey will join Ghaiyyath and Cross Counter on the Dubai World Cup billboard on March 28, with Appleby assigning the Al Quoz Sprint as its next port of call.

Last year's Hungerford Stakes winner finished a place behind his stablemate Mubtasim in Riyadh in the STC 1351 Cup.

Appleby said: "Glorious Journey had some bad luck with the draw in Saudi Arabia and Mubtasim ran the race of his life."

"Glorious Journey will now go to Al Quoz Sprint and with Mubtasim we will just wait and see with him."