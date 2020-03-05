Genesis will meet for the UK tour 13 years after the last concert

%MINIFYHTML2571c8065c1d57ddedc3de3f59d9073411% %MINIFYHTML2571c8065c1d57ddedc3de3f59d9073412%

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will make the official announcement on BBC radio months after the trio was seen together watching a basketball game in New York City.

British rock legends Genesis They must meet for a tour of the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

Phil collins, Tony Banks Y Mike Rutherford will officially announce the great news on the BBC radio on Wednesday morning (March 4), but they seemed to skip the revelation by posting a photo of the trio's recoil on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: "And then there were three" .

The original leader of the group, Peter GabrielIt is not expected to be part of the meeting, which takes place 13 years after their former bandmates played together for the last time to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The news of the meeting comes two months after Collins, Rutherford and Banks were seen watching a basketball game together in New York City.

Collins is unlikely to sing and play the drums on stage after admitting that he can no longer stand behind the team after multiple back surgeries.

He recently told Rolling Stone that he would like his 19-year-old son Nicholas to take over the drums if there was a meeting, saying, "I really haven't told Tony and Mike … (but) yes we would do something again it would be with Nic on the battery, "he said.

And Rutherford seemed to like the idea while talking about a meeting in "Good Morning Britain": "I've always said, for years, never say never (to a meeting) … Phil (Collins) is in good shape now on tour, his son (Nic) is playing drums, a fantastic drummer. Never say never. "