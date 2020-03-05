Gambling in the Philippines: Chinese unions & # 39; linked to the rise in crime & # 39; | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTML64d8ef9cb65272f1280cf7401d860fad11% %MINIFYHTML64d8ef9cb65272f1280cf7401d860fad12%

The Philippine Senate is investigating an increase in crimes involving Chinese citizens working in the high seas gaming industry.

Government officials say they fear the Philippines will run the risk of becoming a refuge for criminal unions in China.

Jamela Alindogan from Al Jazeera reports from Manila.