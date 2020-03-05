Gal Gadot, The Rock, Ryan Reynolds receive private jet treatment amid coronavirus threats

%MINIFYHTML4a5cadbdad85b336a6bcc86b7af15a2911% %MINIFYHTML4a5cadbdad85b336a6bcc86b7af15a2912%

The main cast members of & # 39; Red Notice & # 39; Netflix travels in private planes provided by the heads of the transmission service amid concerns after the outbreak of deadly disease.

Gal Gadot According to reports, he travels through private planes in an attempt to avoid contracting coronavirus.

According to TMZ, Netflix bosses have insisted that the actress, along with her "Red notice"co-stars like Dwayne"The rock"Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, avoid commercial trips amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the network provides private planes to and from the production as a whole to maintain the health of the stars and ensure that the filming is maintained on time.

While the transportation plan may be good for the star's current health, he told People in January 2020 that he is trying to model a greener life for his daughters Alma, eight, and Maya, two.

"I think being a role model and doing things and showing them how to do it is a great thing, because then it is being incorporated into your life," he said.

"Therefore, we make sure to recycle and not use plastic bags, not to travel with (private) airplanes when we make press for films, we make sure to return everything we can to the world you are living in."

The "Red Notice" is scheduled for release in 2021.