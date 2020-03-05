From the Afghan peace agreement, a weak and flexible neighbor for Pakistan

Pakistan's old ties with the Taliban were born from the Afghan civil war of the 1990s, when Islamabad saw the Pashtun group as a valuable representative against other warring factions that had Indian support. That relationship was radioactive after the September 11 attacks, when it became clear that Al Qaeda had planned the attacks from a safe haven that the Taliban had provided for the terrorist group.

The Bush administration forced Pakistan to make a crude decision: cut ties with the Taliban and become a partner in the planned US war against global terrorism, or possibly become a target of that war.

Musharraf and his successors kept part of the deal: working with the C.I.A. chase Qaeda operatives in Pakistan and allow the spy agency to unleash a drone campaign in the country's tribal areas. But Islamabad never completely severed ties with the Taliban, and the country's military intelligence agency, the Directorate of Intelligence between Services, spent years covertly supporting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and protecting some of the group's leaders within Pakistan.

Today, some Pakistani officials argue that the Taliban are very different from the fanatic band that Mullah Mohammed Omar once directed during the era of September 11. The group is more pragmatic, they say, understanding the importance of political influence in an agreement to share power. A senior Pakistani intelligence official in Islamabad described the Taliban simply as a political party.

According to Pakistan's assessment, they say, the Taliban reached an agreement from a position of strength: the United States felt compelled to abandon a war in which the Taliban could have continued fighting for years. The senior Pakistani intelligence official did not hide his country's main focus in Afghanistan: Afghan land use in collaboration with India is a red line, the official said.

The intelligence agency's support for the Taliban tensed, and finally broke, the US relationship with Pakistan, a lifelong ally that the United States saw as a bulwark against Soviet expansion during the Cold War.