From the Afghan peace agreement, a weak and flexible neighbor for Pakistan

WASHINGTON – It was three days after the attacks of September 11 when the president of Pakistan yielded to American demands, but also issued a warning.
President Pervez Musharraf told the US ambassador in Islamabad that his country would help the United States in its impending war against the Taliban, which for a long time received Pakistan's patronage. But, he said, he hoped the war would be brief and of limited scope, and not create a hostile neighbor for Pakistan.
"You are there to kill terrorists, not to make enemies," he said, according to a diplomatic cable now declassified, adding that Pakistan wanted a "friend,quot; government in Kabul.
In fact, the Afghan war has been long, bloody and destabilizing. But more than 18 years later, and after years of secret machinations by the Pakistan spy service to help equip and finance the Taliban, a fragile deal negotiated last weekend promises an ideal outcome for Islamabad: a neighbor weak and flexible in which Pakistan can greatly influence the future.
Pakistan's political and military establishment has long awaited the end of the violence in Afghanistan and the eventual withdrawal of US forces from the country, which the United States and the Taliban provisionally agreed to in Doha, Qatar. In addition, the Taliban control much of the Afghan countryside, far from the control of the US-backed government in Kabul, ensuring that representatives of Pakistan have long exercised considerable control over the direction of the country.
"The Taliban and the Pakistani military who support them see this as their victory," said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States and a member of the Hudson Institute. "Pakistan opted for the Taliban for so long under the assumption that the Americans would leave one day."
And yet, regional experts warn that Pakistan runs the risk of playing a dangerous game if the US military withdrawal leads to further decline to chaos, fueling a large-scale civil war in which India, Russia and others support different factions and drag Pakistan into a protracted conflict.
Douglas London, a senior citizen of C.I.A. The officer who led anti-terrorist operations for South and Southwest Asia, said Pakistan's main focus on Afghanistan was to limit the influence of India. For this reason, he said, "the conclusion is that Pakistan feels much more comfortable working with the Taliban, which is preferable to the current Kabul government."
But, he said, they recognize that a total takeover of the Taliban from Afghanistan could be bloody and attract more regional adversaries like India. For that reason, he said, for Pakistan the "status quo and some degree of chaos they influence is preferable to one extreme or the other."
Pakistan's old ties with the Taliban were born from the Afghan civil war of the 1990s, when Islamabad saw the Pashtun group as a valuable representative against other warring factions that had Indian support. That relationship was radioactive after the September 11 attacks, when it became clear that Al Qaeda had planned the attacks from a safe haven that the Taliban had provided for the terrorist group.
The Bush administration forced Pakistan to make a crude decision: cut ties with the Taliban and become a partner in the planned US war against global terrorism, or possibly become a target of that war.
Musharraf and his successors kept part of the deal: working with the C.I.A. chase Qaeda operatives in Pakistan and allow the spy agency to unleash a drone campaign in the country's tribal areas. But Islamabad never completely severed ties with the Taliban, and the country's military intelligence agency, the Directorate of Intelligence between Services, spent years covertly supporting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and protecting some of the group's leaders within Pakistan.
Today, some Pakistani officials argue that the Taliban are very different from the fanatic band that Mullah Mohammed Omar once directed during the era of September 11. The group is more pragmatic, they say, understanding the importance of political influence in an agreement to share power. A senior Pakistani intelligence official in Islamabad described the Taliban simply as a political party.
According to Pakistan's assessment, they say, the Taliban reached an agreement from a position of strength: the United States felt compelled to abandon a war in which the Taliban could have continued fighting for years. The senior Pakistani intelligence official did not hide his country's main focus in Afghanistan: Afghan land use in collaboration with India is a red line, the official said.
The intelligence agency's support for the Taliban tensed, and finally broke, the US relationship with Pakistan, a lifelong ally that the United States saw as a bulwark against Soviet expansion during the Cold War.
And yet, US leaders fought on how much to pressure Pakistan to cut ties with the Taliban, worried that Washington's pressure could undermine military control over the country with nuclear weapons and lead to a seizure of power by of the Islamists of Pakistan. This "too big to fail,quot; attitude led to Pakistan having a huge influence on the strategy for the US war in Afghanistan.
Shortly after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Vice President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. traveled to Kabul to meet with Hamid Karzai, the Afghan president. As told in "Directorate S,quot;, a book on the Afghan war by journalist Steve Coll, Mr. Karzai requested help from the new administration to get the Pakistani government to clean the Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan.
"Mr. President," Mr. Biden replied bluntly, "Pakistan is 50 times more important than Afghanistan for the United States."
More than a decade later, the United States is trying to leave the country and leave the Afghan factions at war to determine the future of the country. In the short term, that means negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban that could eventually lead the group to obtain representation in Kabul.
But the history of conflicts in the country does not predict a stable future of shared power, and some regional experts see the possibility of a repeat of the turmoil of the 1990s, when the Soviet withdrawal left a power vacuum and led to the takeover. of the power of the Taliban. They say that this possibility could lead regional powers like India and Iran to support their favorite groups with money and weapons.
“If the Taliban try to take full control of Afghanistan, they will gain resistance. It could intensify the civil war and attract other regional actors, "said Carter Malkasian, a former Pentagon adviser who spent two years in Helmand Province in Afghanistan as a political officer of the State Department.
The possibility of Pakistan becoming entangled in a long and expensive civil war on its western front could be enough for military civilian leaders in Islamabad to tread carefully when they use a hidden hand to influence the politics of a nation tired of war.
The goal, Haqqani said, could be "continue to have the Taliban as representatives while trying to contain their wildest instincts."
Mark Mazzetti reported from Washington and Ismail Khan from Peshawar, Pakistan. Salman Masood contributed reporting from Islamabad.