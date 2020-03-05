French TGV train derails near Strasbourg, 22 injured | News

%MINIFYHTML9ccfbc2394a9a6f7e80ca8b0be531ebe11% %MINIFYHTML9ccfbc2394a9a6f7e80ca8b0be531ebe12%

A French TGV high-speed train derailed early Thursday after an embankment collapsed on the tracks in eastern France, seriously injuring the driver and wounding another 21.

The train, compared to Japan's famous "Bullet Train,quot;, was heading to Paris at about 270 km / h (170 mph) when the locomotive left the tracks near Ingenheim, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) to the Strasbourg northwest.

The driver suffered a crushed chest and was evacuated by helicopter in critical condition, said Dominique Schuffenecker of the Bas-Rhin regional authority.

The national rail operator SNCF said it was expected to survive, while the crew chief on the train suffered a back injury and a passenger suffered a facial injury.

Most of the other injuries among the 348 passengers on board were minor, although some were treated for bruises or blows, Schuffenecker said.

The train was still intact, but the locomotive was leaning on its side and four other wagons were also off the tracks, which were bent near the area where the embankment collapsed, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Malgré cette sortie de voie, the TGV est resté debout. Les premières constatations font état d’un bilan de trois blessés. L´agent de conduite du TGV, grièvement blessé, a été évacué par hélicoptère. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/pKEHjHtkJu – Groupe SNCF (@GroupeSNCF) March 5, 2020

"Despite getting off the track, the TGV remained upright. Initial results indicate that three people were injured. The seriously injured TGV operator was evacuated by helicopter,"SNCF said in a Twitter post that it included an image of what it called,quot; a large landslide. "

"The necessary security mechanisms … worked perfectly," he added.

About 100 rescuers and dozens of fire trucks were at the scene of the incident, which occurred about 20 minutes after the train left Strasbourg at 7:19 am (0619 GMT).

Several passengers were taken by bus to a community hall in Ingenheim, where a crisis medical center was established.

& # 39; Like in a washing machine & # 39;

"The rails moved under the TGV," SNCF regional director Stephanie Dommange told reporters.

A spokesman said the driver was able to apply the emergency brakes.

Union sources recently noted the heavy rainfall in the region that could have caused the landslide that damaged the roads near Saverne, near the German border.

The CFDT union said the accident "raises questions … about how to ensure the safety of equipment on terrain susceptible to climatic risks and how to verify the condition of the tracks in real time."

But Dommange said the high-speed lines in particular were maintained regularly and "are made to withstand the rain."

SNCF and local prosecutors have opened consultations.

"The impact was quite violent … we cling to our trays to avoid being thrown forward," passenger Abba Pérez told AFP. "It was incredibly loud, we had no idea what was going on."

Many passengers were shaken by the accident, and some said they had hurt their backs, but "there was no wave of panic," he said.

Another passenger, who identified himself as Philippe, told the local Top Music radio station that "it looked like we were in a washing machine."

"Rocks flew everywhere and the windows shattered," he said. "We were all a little shocked."

Train services between Strasbourg and Paris continued to operate with redirected high-speed trains through an older conventional line, SNCF said.