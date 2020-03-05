Former Cynthia Bailey's assistant, Carlton Hurt, for not getting any support after dating as bisexual

%MINIFYHTMLd07c4bc7d5fa6399e6df58d1e1af1ac411% %MINIFYHTMLd07c4bc7d5fa6399e6df58d1e1af1ac412%

The star of & # 39; Love Is Blind & # 39 ;, Carlton Morton, is disappointed that none of his & # 39; famous & # 39; He defended it when he was criticized after his bisexual confession.

Carlton Morton, which once appeared in "The true housewives of Atlanta" how Cynthia BaileyAssistant, I wanted to give up. He was overwhelmed by criticism after his altercation with his fiancee. Jack Diamond on Netflix & # 39; s "Love is blind"after he came out as bisexual.

"I'm really done. Thanks for the press requests, reservations, etc. I'm not making any press / reservations from today's radio interview," he wrote before adding, "URBAN MEDIA has been the worst for me. The black lives matter. " until it's a black LGBT life. "

He continued: "In addition, the so-called friends & # 39; celebrities & # 39; in social networks have all the opportunities to defend my CHARACTER, but they do not! I have defended for tons of people. Do you see ANY of those people who speak for me? I'VE FINISHED. "

He added in the legend: "Thank you for the 3 who supported me in this. I feel lonely and I don't want anything from this life anymore. I'm fighting ONLY. AND IT SUDES."

His publication raised concerns about his well-being. "Does anyone know your family? I'm worried about your safety," said one. Another wrote: "Beautiful soul, I understand that I feel misunderstood and unacceptable. Please know that you are not alone, you are a brave man and you will find the love you deserve." A similar comment said: "Don't let anyone steal your joy!"

When Carlton made clear his sexuality on the screen and had a great fight with Diamond, he received support and criticism. Most critics were upset with him for not being honest with his fiancee from the beginning, something she was also upset about.

He defended himself then. "Because at first, you will prejudge me," he said. "If I had told you on the first date, would you have given me a chance? You wouldn't have done it."