CNN

The journalist and broadcaster died at the age of 67 on March 3, and her husband John Brimelow issued a statement assuring that she "is now at peace."

Up News Info –

CNN's usual former Bobbie Battista He lost his battle against cervical cancer, 67.

The journalist and broadcaster, who appeared on the news channel for two decades, died Tuesday, March 3.

%MINIFYHTML0010f9c7521532d7adc92637a8933d8911% %MINIFYHTML0010f9c7521532d7adc92637a8933d8912%

"My dear 25-year-old married couple has severed their earthly ties and is now at peace," said her husband John Brimelow in a statement.

Bobbie was an original CNN Headline News presenter when the network was launched in 1981. He also featured shows like "TalkBack Live."