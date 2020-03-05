Former CNN presenter Bobbie Battista lost the battle with cervical cancer

The journalist and broadcaster died at the age of 67 on March 3, and her husband John Brimelow issued a statement assuring that she "is now at peace."

CNN's usual former Bobbie Battista He lost his battle against cervical cancer, 67.

The journalist and broadcaster, who appeared on the news channel for two decades, died Tuesday, March 3.

"My dear 25-year-old married couple has severed their earthly ties and is now at peace," said her husband John Brimelow in a statement.

Bobbie was an original CNN Headline News presenter when the network was launched in 1981. He also featured shows like "TalkBack Live."