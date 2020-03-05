Forget about iPhone 12, people are obsessed with this crazy "iPhone 12 Flip,quot; video – BGR

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip, and the three new phones that make up the company's Galaxy S20 flagship line will hit stores on Friday in the United States and other key markets. OnePlus is preparing to launch three new "flagship killers,quot; in its OnePlus 8 smartphone series. The next Huawei P40 Pro will be released later this month, Xiaomi has just begun to show a new smartphone with the most design Crazy we have seen, photos of the new Google Pixel 4a were leaked for the first time, and then there is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be released later this year, perhaps along with another folding smartphone. And then there is the iPhone 12 series that will be released in September. Experts believe that the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will be so popular that they could even set a new sales record of all time, crushing all rival smartphones in the process. That would be a great feat, especially in light of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that industry observers believe will continue to affect smartphone production in the coming months, if not more.

There are so many new and exciting smartphones that will be launched during the year in 2020. The real smartphones that people can buy. And yet, everywhere, people can't stop talking about another device that recently appeared in a video on Instagram. It is a representation of an imaginary phone called "iPhone 12 Flip,quot;, and everyone is obsessed with it. Nothing even remotely like the iPhone 12 Flip will launch this year or even in the next 5 to 10 years, so it may seem silly for people to be so excited about it. That said, this incredibly elegant and slim conceptual phone is so impressive that it is worth visiting again.

First we tell you about this crazy iPhone 12 Flip phone that an Instagram user dreamed of last week and yet people are still going crazy a week later. It got to the point where I can't even search on Google for something related to the iPhone or scroll through the news of my gadget's blog without seeing something about this video. That's crazy for something that happened a week ago, so I wanted to revisit the video and quickly discuss how realistic it really could be, and how close we really are to see a folding iPhone or any folding smartphone with a design similar to East .

Here is another look at the video, if you have not seen it in any way:

At the time of writing this article, the video has almost 1.5 million views and it is quite easy to see why. Folding phones with folding OLED screens are starting to emerge in real life, but they are still quite awkward and ugly as the technology is fairly new. The "iPhone 12 Flip,quot; dreamed by the Instagram user @ bat.not.bad, on the other hand, is wonderfully elegant and slim. In addition, the model has a full screen design with a screen that extends to the edges of the phone without notches, bezels, cameras for selfies, speakers or any other type of interruption. In addition to that, there are additional screens that adorn the exterior of the iPhone 12 Flip on the front and on the top opposite the hinge.

First things first: this design is impossible. That goes without saying. There are simply too many technological limitations that prevent virtually every aspect of the design of this phone from existing. It is too thin to house the internal components necessary for a modern smartphone, and it is likely that it cannot install a battery large enough to last more than a few minutes. There is also no room at the top for a hinge, which means that the glass or plastic at the back would have to stretch. That is also impossible.

Inside, we are not at the point where an OLED screen can extend to the edges of the frame without a bezel. As for the lack of a front camera and other sensors, the technology needed to hide these components behind the active areas of the screen really exists. That said, it is not ready to be mass produced on a scale that Apple would need on an iPhone.

There are many other reasons why this iPhone 12 Flip design is impossible, and we are likely to be a decade or more from seeing something like that in the real world. And to get such a slim phone, there would have to be incredible advances in graphene battery technology or other cutting-edge battery technology, and the rest of the internal components would have to be reduced. On top of all that, I am not sure that there is any metal on Earth that is strong enough to prevent a phone like that from bending or even breaking. Tungsten, maybe? However, I am not even sure I can handle the work.

Image source: JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

We know from several patent applications that Apple is working behind closed doors on folding iPhone concepts, and there is a very good chance that the company will someday launch an iPhone that doubles. If that happens finally, the device will not look anything like the Flip concept of the iPhone 12, however unfortunate. Instead, it will look much more like Samsung's Galaxy X Flip, shown above.

We are still years away from the possibility of a folding iPhone, so Apple's theoretical phone will probably be much thinner and more refined than the Z Flip, since the technologies involved have come a long way in that period of time. However, it will still not look anything like the Flip concept of the iPhone 12 in that video. We may see something like that by the time the iPhone 25 hits stores in a few dozen decades from now.