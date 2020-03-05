For Will Vint, signing with Colorado Rapids means coming home – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4c3f5f24f9070cc268aa2dd4cf0f045b11% %MINIFYHTML4c3f5f24f9070cc268aa2dd4cf0f045b12%

Days before signing a professional contract with the Rapids, midfielder Will Vint, 18, participated in a practice game for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Protecting a late advantage on Sunday, Vint noticed something about the Denver University goalkeeper.

"I saw the goalkeeper cheat," said Vint.

Vint was taking pieces throughout the game. Each time he took one, he hooked it towards the line.

"When the referee blew the whistle, I acted as if I was going to cross it," he said.

From approximately 30 yards to the left of the area, he hit a right-footed shot from the restart past the near post and into the net. Colorado Springs would end up winning 4-2.

"That showed him his tremendous football IQ," said Brian Crookham, senior director of football development at Rapids.

Vint signed a homegrown contract with Colorado on Wednesday. The Rapids changed a fourth-round pick in SuperDraft MLS 2022 to Atlanta United to secure their rights.

The Colorado Springs native spent a few years in England, where he was a member of the Manchester United Academy. Vint decided it wasn't for him, so he returned to Atlanta in the United States. For the USL team of Atlanta United, he played 16 games in the midfield, recording a goal and an assist.

But he did not feel at home and returned to Colorado about eight months ago.

"Believing that the Rapids believed in young players enough to put them on the field and allow them to show up was a great thing for me," said Vint. "But also all my friends are here and my family moved back to Castle Rock anyway."

Vint grew up playing for Real Colorado, where he fought against now teammate Cole Bassett. Each of the 18-year-old midfielders raised in Colorado has international aspirations, although Bassett felt that Vint could help the Rapids at the moment.

"When he came back from England for the first time, I tried to convince him to come here," Bassett said. "I have played against Will since I was 11 years old and what always struck me is his pass range and his vision, and he has always been a creator of deep line play. He is a special player who can choose passes that most of the Americans will not do. "

His death at number 6 is something that has impressed many. Since the Rapids have one of the best six of Major League Soccer in Jack Price, Vint has an easy person to admire.

"Will is a promising young talent with a high ceiling," Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said. "For him to have previously won an opportunity with the academy of a club like Manchester United demonstrates its potential and why we are excited to join the Rapids."

Vint will probably spend much of the summer in his hometown playing for the Switchbacks. Reports say it is raw but could grow very quickly.