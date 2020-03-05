Flavor Flav denies having supported Donald Trump after the public enemy's dismissal

WENN / Instar

The expelled member of Public Enemy insists that he did not support the current president of the United States after his departure from the hip-hop group after a dispute with Chuck D.

Flav Flav no blame Bernie Sanders for his shot from Public Enemy In spite of Chuck D cast him after a disagreement about acting at a rally for the presidential candidate of the United States.

Hip-hop stars argued after the Sanders campaign announced last week that their spin-off Public Enemy Radio would set a set at a rally in California before the presidential primary elections in 14 states on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 .

Flav's lawyers responded with a letter of cessation and withdrawal, saying that he had not endorsed any candidate and that Sanders was not authorized to use the group's image without his permission, to which Chuck responded by firing him and insisting that it was the sole owner of The name of the public enemy.

However, the rapper who has become a reality star tells The Guardian that Sanders does not dislike him and that he wants to distance himself from reports that he says he supports the US president. UU. Donald Trump.

"I have nothing against Bernie. I think he is a good person and I wish him luck. I think they are all good people. Except Trump. Some people tried to say that I did this because I am a Trump supporter and that is not true. F ** k Trump! "

He adds that his discussion is with Chuck, who believes he enrolled him in a concert he did not agree to, and adds: "Why try to say that I am part of something I am not part of? That was all Chuck RE."

Chuck has also denied that the dispute was political, claiming it was the product of long-standing tensions.

"My drop that filled the glass was a long time ago," he wrote on Twitter. "It's not about Bernie with Flav … he doesn't know the difference between (American football player) Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders … So I don't attack Flav because of what he doesn't know."

Flav agrees with his former bandmate on that, saying, "I don't deal with politics. Chuck D, he's the politician of the group. I'm just the friendly jester."