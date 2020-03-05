Flavor Flav confirms that his expulsion from the public enemy was not over Bernie Sanders

Hip Hop fans were stunned earlier this week when Public Enemy member Chuck D announced that Flavor Flav had been expelled from the group.

Many accuse Chuck D of throwing Flavor Flav for refusing to support Senator Bernie Sanders, but Chuck had maintained that this was not the case. Now it seems that Flav is confirming that the consequences were not over Sanders after all.

I have nothing against Bernie, "Flav told The Guardian." I think he's a good person and I wish him luck. I think everyone is good people. Except Trump. Some people tried to say that I did this because I am a Trump supporter and that is not true. F * ck Trump! "

